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Second wave of fuel shortages at petrol stations sweeps across Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Second wave of fuel shortages at petrol stations sweeps across Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Second Wave of Fuel Shortages at Russian Petrol Stations After Refinery Attacks

Fuel Shortages Return and Government Response

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Fuel shortages have returned to some regions of Russia in August, prompting local authorities in at least 10 regions to again tighten controls on sales of motor fuel at petrol stations, according to authorities and regional media.

Situation in the Moscow Region

Reuters witnesses reported on Monday that gasoline was once again unavailable at some fuel stations in the Moscow region, although diesel fuel was available at almost all stations.

Causes of the Fuel Crisis

Refinery Shutdowns and Increased Demand

The fuel crisis, which began gaining momentum in May and by July had spread to almost all regions of Russia, follows the shutdown of several refineries hit in drone attacks and a seasonal rise in demand.

Government Measures to Stabilize Supply

To increase fuel supplies to the domestic market, the authorities introduced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, lowered quality requirements and began importing petroleum products.

Impact and Ongoing Challenges

Temporary Stabilization and Renewed Disruptions

By the end of July, the situation had stabilised, and in some regions restrictions were lifted or significantly eased. However, this respite did not last long. A new wave of drone attacks on oil refineries in late July and early August triggered another round of restrictions.

Regional Difficulties and Government Statement

Affected Regions

The situation with fuel supplies to petrol stations remained difficult in a number of regions across the country, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday, when energy officials discussed the fuel supply situation especially in the Orenburg, Lipetsk, Tver, Krasnodar, Zabaykalsky, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Oryol, Tuva and Khakassia regions.

Market Impact

Sales of gasoline have fallen by an average of 20% at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since the beginning of August versus the second half of July, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • New wave of Ukrainian drone attacks in late July and early August damaged refineries across Russia, disrupting supply despite prior stabilization in July. (investing.com)
  • In response, Russian authorities reintroduced restrictions on motor fuel sales in at least 10 regions and maintained export bans while importing fuel and easing quality rules. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Gasoline sales on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange fell by around 20% from late July to early August, underscoring renewed market stress. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the latest wave of fuel shortages in Russia?
A new wave of drone attacks on oil refineries and increased seasonal demand led to renewed fuel shortages in several Russian regions.
Which regions in Russia are most affected by the fuel shortages?
Regions notably affected include Orenburg, Lipetsk, Tver, Krasnodar, Zabaykalsky, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Oryol, Tuva, and Khakassia.
What measures have Russian authorities taken to address the fuel crisis?
Authorities implemented export bans on gasoline and diesel, lowered quality requirements, and increased petroleum imports to stabilize supply.
How have gasoline sales changed at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange?
Gasoline sales have dropped by an average of 20% since the beginning of August compared to late July.
Did the earlier fuel supply restrictions fully resolve the shortage?
While the situation stabilized briefly by late July, renewed attacks and rising demand led to more shortages and restrictions.

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