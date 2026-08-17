Second Wave of Fuel Shortages at Russian Petrol Stations After Refinery Attacks

Fuel Shortages Return and Government Response

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Fuel shortages have returned to some regions of Russia in August, prompting local authorities in at least 10 regions to again tighten controls on sales of motor fuel at petrol stations, according to authorities and regional media.

Situation in the Moscow Region

Reuters witnesses reported on Monday that gasoline was once again unavailable at some fuel stations in the Moscow region, although diesel fuel was available at almost all stations.

Causes of the Fuel Crisis

Refinery Shutdowns and Increased Demand

The fuel crisis, which began gaining momentum in May and by July had spread to almost all regions of Russia, follows the shutdown of several refineries hit in drone attacks and a seasonal rise in demand.

Government Measures to Stabilize Supply

To increase fuel supplies to the domestic market, the authorities introduced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, lowered quality requirements and began importing petroleum products.

Impact and Ongoing Challenges

Temporary Stabilization and Renewed Disruptions

By the end of July, the situation had stabilised, and in some regions restrictions were lifted or significantly eased. However, this respite did not last long. A new wave of drone attacks on oil refineries in late July and early August triggered another round of restrictions.

Regional Difficulties and Government Statement

Affected Regions

The situation with fuel supplies to petrol stations remained difficult in a number of regions across the country, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday, when energy officials discussed the fuel supply situation especially in the Orenburg, Lipetsk, Tver, Krasnodar, Zabaykalsky, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Oryol, Tuva and Khakassia regions.

Market Impact

Sales of gasoline have fallen by an average of 20% at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since the beginning of August versus the second half of July, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)