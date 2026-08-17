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Nestle looks to develop new products to serve users of weight-loss drugs  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Nestle Uses AI to Target Nutrition for GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Users Globally

Nestle's Strategic Response to the GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Market

By Richa Naidu

VEVEY, Switzerland, August 17 (Reuters) - Nestle is seeking to turn the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs from a threat into a business opportunity, using artificial intelligence and nutritional science to develop products aimed at millions of consumers taking medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

The rapid adoption of drugs made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly has fuelled investor concerns that appetite-suppressing medicines could permanently reduce demand for packaged foods, snacks and beverages.

Nestle believes the drugs are also creating a new market for products designed to address the side effects of rapid weight loss.

Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer told Reuters that Nestle was using AI and other technology to analyse clinical research, identify nutrient combinations and develop products tailored to GLP-1 users.

"We are well positioned with the portfolio. It's a huge opportunity for our company," he said.

Presentation materials shown to Reuters detailed side effects associated with rapid weight loss, including muscle loss and the loss of facial fat often referred to as "Ozempic face", and outlined areas where Nestle believes its products can help address them.

The GLP-1 market is dominated by Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic.

Around 16 million Americans are taking GLP-1 medicines, according to Boston Consulting Group, a figure expected to rise sharply by the end of the decade.

Nestle's response has been to develop products tailored to the needs of weight-loss drug users while using AI to accelerate research, product development and consumer analysis.

Tackling Side Effects of GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

TACKLING SIDE EFFECTS

Palzer said Nestle's scientists have been studying the consequences of rapid weight loss and developing products designed to help consumers manage them.

The company is using AI tools to process large volumes of clinical research and identify combinations of nutrients that may help support muscle health, hydration and nutritional intake.

Innovations in Nutritional Products

Nestle has begun adding collagen protein to products under its Vital Proteins brand to address concerns around skin, hair and nail health linked to rapid weight loss.

"A big part of weight loss is that people lose lean muscle mass," Palzer said.

"We found a combination of two micronutrients which we industrialized that stimulate the growth of muscle tissue. On one hand you provide protein, on the other hand you stimulate the muscle tissue to grow back faster."

Patented Ingredient Combinations and Product Launches

Palzer said Nestle had also patented combinations of proprietary ingredients designed to reduce appetite among consumers who often experience increased hunger after discontinuing GLP-1 treatments.

The company has already launched products aimed at GLP-1 users.

Nestle's U.S. business created Boost Advanced Nutrition Shake, marketed as containing 35 grams of protein to support muscle health during weight loss. In Asia and Australia, Nestle has introduced a higher-protein version of its Milo malt drink called Milo PRO High Protein.

Rival ice cream makers are also wrestling with the same issues, turning to higher-protein products, smaller portions and simpler ingredient lists.

The Role of AI in Product Development

AI RECIPE BOOK

AI is playing a growing role throughout that process.

Nestle has developed internal systems to analyse scientific literature, simulate consumer behaviour, identify emerging trends and help product developers navigate a database of roughly 120,000 recipes.

Food Genie and AI-Driven Innovation

Among those tools is an internal platform called Food Genie, which Palzer said helps scientists and product developers predict how recipes might perform and identify opportunities for reformulation.

"You can imagine if you're a small company you have only a thousand recipes. It's very difficult to model and predict recipes using AI," he said.

"AI needs data."

Consumer Simulations and Trend Monitoring

Nestle is also testing AI-driven consumer simulations designed to predict how shoppers will respond to new products and health claims before they reach shelves.

The company is also using AI to monitor social media and identify emerging consumer trends.

"You see noise around certain topics and then you can conclude whether that's a lasting trend or not," Palzer said.

"Increasingly AI will get into this field."

Expert Opinions and Market Reception

NOT EVERYONE IS CONVINCED

Some nutrition experts question whether specialised products offer significant advantages over conventional foods.

"It's quite sad that we turn to new products all the time that are more expensive than whole, fresh food that also contain the same protein and nutrients," said Amanda Avery, associate professor in nutrition and dietetics at the University of Nottingham in central England.

She noted that meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, nuts and pulses remain relatively inexpensive sources of protein and nutrients.

Still, Avery said products specifically marketed to GLP-1 users were likely to find buyers.

"Sadly, we are quite influenced by marketing," she said. "Nestle will have done their research."

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Matt Scuffham and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé views GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs not as a threat but as a growth opportunity and is developing companion nutrition products using AI and clinical insights (nestle.com)
  • Approximately 16 million Americans currently use GLP‑1 medications, with that number projected to exceed 30 million by 2030, signaling a significant consumer base for Nestlé’s strategy (bcg.com)
  • Nestlé has launched high‑protein, nutrient‑rich brands like Vital Pursuit and Boost Advanced Nutrition to support muscle health, hydration, and side effects mitigation in GLP‑1 users (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Nestle responding to the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs?
Nestle is developing AI-driven nutrition products for GLP-1 users to address side effects and changing demand.
What side effects of weight-loss drugs is Nestle targeting with its new products?
Nestle is focusing on mitigating muscle loss, facial fat loss, and supporting skin, hair, and nail health.
How is artificial intelligence being used in Nestle's product development?
Nestle uses AI to analyze clinical research, simulate consumer behavior, and help with recipe development.
What specific new products has Nestle launched for GLP-1 drug users?
Nestle has launched Boost Advanced Nutrition Shake and Milo PRO High Protein, targeting muscle health.
Why is the GLP-1 drug user market seen as an opportunity for Nestle?
With millions using GLP-1 drugs, Nestle sees demand for specialized nutritional products to support users' health.

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