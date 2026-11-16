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Sterling poised for fifth daily drop as dollar rally continues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling poised for fifth daily drop as dollar rally continues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Currency Forex Bank of England

Sterling Falls for Fifth Consecutive Day as Dollar Rally Continues

Market Overview and Sterling Performance

By Javi West Larrañaga

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The pound fell for a fifth consecutive day on Monday as the dollar extended its rally and traders awaited British job growth and inflation data later in the week to reassess their positions.

Sterling and Euro Movements

Sterling was down 0.21% at $1.3187, headed for its longest stretch of daily losses since May. It traded largely unchanged against the euro, which sat at 83.42 pence, stabilising after a steady drop against the British currency in October. 

Drivers Behind the Pound's Decline

The greenback's gradual rise, rather than an outright bet against sterling itself, mostly drove the pound's decline following renewed bets on US interest rate rises after last week's hawkish comments from several key Federal Reserve policymakers and stronger-than-forecast October inflation. 

Upcoming UK Economic Data

Official British employment data on Tuesday and inflation on Wednesday could provide investors with some clarity regarding the Bank of England's expected upcoming rate hikes.

Market Expectations for BoE Rate Hikes

"Unless there is a surprise on the downside, markets will probably continue to price in a very high probability that the BoE will hike again in December," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

Traders' Pricing and Future Rate Increases

According to LSEG data, traders are pricing in a 92% chance the BoE will hike interest rates once more before the end of the year, and money markets ​are currently pricing in almost four 25-basis-point ⁠rate increases by December 2027.

Analyst Commentary on Market Sentiment

Those expectations might be excessive, Pesole said. 

"We feel markets are way too aggressive on pricing in multiple rate hikes," he said, adding the December meeting might signal that there is not much support for further tightening.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling’s five‑day slide to $1.3187 marks its longest losing streak since May, driven mainly by USD strength amid renewed expectations of US interest‑rate hikes. (devdiscourse.com)
  • Markets assign over 80% probability of a Bank of England rate hike in December, with multiple hikes priced into mid‑2027, though some strategists view such expectations as overly aggressive. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Investors are braced for UK employment data on November 17 and inflation figures on November 18, which may reshape BoE expectations and influence sterling’s near‑term trajectory. (tmgapac.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound declining against the dollar?
The pound is falling mainly due to a rally in the US dollar, driven by expectations of further US interest rate hikes after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.
What upcoming events could affect the pound's value?
Official UK job growth data and inflation figures due this week could influence the pound's value as investors reassess their expectations for Bank of England rate hikes.
How many rate hikes are markets expecting from the Bank of England?
Markets are currently pricing in a 92% chance of a rate hike by the end of the year and almost four 25-basis-point increases by December 2027.
Is the market expectation for future Bank of England rate hikes realistic?
According to experts, markets may be too aggressive in pricing in multiple rate hikes, with signals suggesting limited support for further tightening beyond December.
How is the pound performing against the euro?
The pound traded largely unchanged against the euro at 83.42 pence, stabilizing after a drop in October.

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