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Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Jesse Marsch Demands Harsh Sanctions for Manchester City in Financial Breach Case

Jesse Marsch's Criticism and the Manchester City Financial Breach Case

Background of the Financial Breach

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada coach Jesse Marsch has called for Manchester City to be punished severely over breaches of Premier League financial rules, saying his experience managing against the club left him convinced there were inconsistencies in the way it operated.

City were found guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18, with the league alleging the club used "sham" commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The club has denied wrongdoing, saying the verdict contained material errors of law, principle and fact, and filed an appeal on Thursday against the independent commission ruling.

Marsch's Experience and Observations

Disparity Between Clubs

Marsch, who managed Leeds United from 2022 to 2023, said the disparity between the clubs had been apparent to him during his time in England.

"I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew," Marsch told the Guardian in an interview published on Sunday.

Transfer Window Concerns

Leeds and Manchester City's Financial Reporting

Marsch also pointed to the 2022 summer transfer window, when Leeds sold Raphinha to Barcelona and Kalvin Phillips to City, while both clubs reported making money.

"That summer (2022), us and Man City were the only teams that said we made money. For us, we did make money, because we sold Raphinha, we sold Kalvin Phillips. We had a lot left over from what we bought," he said.

"At the time, we weren't in a position financially to not save. Our ownership didn't have deep pockets. Whereas when Man City says this, I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of joke?'"

Erling Haaland's Transfer

The American coach was also sceptical about City's signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund that summer.

"When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it's like: 'Yeah, OK, sure!' So, I knew there were inconsistencies in it, but what can you do? You just put your arms in the air and go, 'This is football'," Marsch said.

Reactions and Potential Outcomes

Reuters has contacted Manchester City for comment on Marsch's remarks.

City's appeal will be heard privately by an independent three-member board.

Potential sanctions include fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties, with relegation or the removal of titles also discussed as possible outcomes. It remains unclear whether any sanctions would be imposed before the appeal is decided.

($1 = 0.7554 pounds)

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of breaches involving sham commercial contracts and misstated accounts between 2009–10 and 2017–18, inflating revenue by over £830m. Sanctions may include fines, points deductions, or even relegation or expulsion. (premierleague.com)
  • Jesse Marsch, reflecting on his time managing Leeds United, accused City of inconsistency and financial unfairness—highlighting transfer dealings in summer 2022—and called for the club to be “punished severely” and relegated. (apnews.com)
  • Manchester City has lodged an appeal by the October 2 deadline; the independent appeal board will hear the case privately. No sanctions will be imposed until after the process concludes. (premierleague.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial rules did Manchester City allegedly breach?
Manchester City were found guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules, accused of using sham commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs between 2009-10 and 2017-18.
What punishment does Jesse Marsch recommend for Manchester City?
Jesse Marsch has called for severe punishment, suggesting that Manchester City should be relegated for the financial rule breaches.
How did Manchester City respond to the verdict?
Manchester City denied wrongdoing, claiming the verdict contained material errors and have filed an appeal against the independent commission ruling.
What potential sanctions could Manchester City face?
Sanctions could include fines, points deductions, sporting penalties, relegation, or removal of titles.
Will sanctions be imposed before Manchester City's appeal is decided?
It remains unclear whether any sanctions would be imposed before the appeal is heard by the independent board.

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