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Exclusive-Shein eyes company valuation of around $25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Shein eyes company valuation of around $25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance Markets IPO Hong Kong Fashion

Shein Sets Sights on $25 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Launch

Shein's Upcoming IPO and Valuation Details

Background and Company Overview

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is eyeing a company valuation of around $25 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, said three people with knowledge of the matter, down from nearly $100 billion four years ago due to challenging business conditions.

Global Reach and Product Range

Singapore-headquartered Shein, known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, is aiming to launch its much-awaited initial public offering later this week, Reuters has reported.

Valuation Expectations and Market Insights

IPO Price Band and Source Information

One of the three sources said that the company, which was founded in China in 2012, was looking at a valuation of between $25 billion and $28 billion based on the marketing price band for the offering.

Confidentiality and Company Response

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media ahead of a public announcement of the deal terms. A spokesperson for Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Summer Zhen and Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein’s valuation has tumbled from ~$98 billion in 2022 to ~$64 billion in 2023, and is now aiming for ~$25 billion–$28 billion in its Hong Kong IPO (investing.com)
  • The company’s growth has cooled: revenue grew from $32.1 billion in 2023 to $41.9 billion in 2025 but Q1 2026 saw just 1.1% growth, a $99 million quarterly loss and operating margin shrinkage to 2.9% amid tariffs and high fulfillment costs (investing.com)
  • Shein’s shift in listing venue—from failed U.S. and London attempts to Hong Kong—reflects regulatory and geopolitical challenges; its U.S. revenue declined, while Europe is now its largest market (ionanalytics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What valuation is Shein targeting in its Hong Kong IPO?
Shein is targeting a company valuation of around $25 billion in its Hong Kong IPO.
How does the current valuation compare to Shein's previous valuation?
Shein's current IPO valuation target of about $25 billion is significantly lower than the nearly $100 billion valuation from four years ago.
When is Shein expected to launch its Hong Kong IPO?
Shein is aiming to launch its much-anticipated Hong Kong IPO later this week.
Where is Shein headquartered?
Shein is headquartered in Singapore.
Why has Shein's valuation dropped prior to the IPO?
Shein's valuation has dropped due to challenging business conditions.

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