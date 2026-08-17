Shein Sets Sights on $25 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Launch

Shein's Upcoming IPO and Valuation Details

Background and Company Overview

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is eyeing a company valuation of around $25 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, said three people with knowledge of the matter, down from nearly $100 billion four years ago due to challenging business conditions.

Global Reach and Product Range

Singapore-headquartered Shein, known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, is aiming to launch its much-awaited initial public offering later this week, Reuters has reported.

Valuation Expectations and Market Insights

IPO Price Band and Source Information

One of the three sources said that the company, which was founded in China in 2012, was looking at a valuation of between $25 billion and $28 billion based on the marketing price band for the offering.

Confidentiality and Company Response

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media ahead of a public announcement of the deal terms. A spokesperson for Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Summer Zhen and Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christian Schmollinger)