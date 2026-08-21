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Finance

Poland detains man accused of calling for assassination of politicians

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Polish Police Detain Man for Online Call to Assassinate Senior Politicians

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Suspect Detained for Online Threats

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Polish police have detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians, the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime said on Friday.

Discovery of the Online Post

Officers discovered a post on an online platform that called for the "elimination" of multiple people and proposed organising an assassination attempt against leading Polish politicians, the bureau said in a statement.

The post appeared in a group dedicated to firearms. Authorities did not specify which politicians were allegedly targeted.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Prosecutor's Statement

"The prosecutor charged the man with undertaking activities aimed at creating conditions for an act directly aimed at committing genocide, with preparing for crimes against peace, humanity and war crimes, as well as with publicly inciting to commit a crime," the statement said.

Lack of Further Details

The prosecutor gave no further details on the alleged crimes.

Detention and Potential Sentence

The suspect, a resident of the eastern Lublin region, was placed in detention for 30 days by a court. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • A 23‑year‑old man was arrested in eastern Lublin for allegedly calling for assassination of senior Polish politicians in an online firearms group, according to the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (cbzc.policja.gov.pl).
  • He’s charged with preparing crimes against peace, humanity and war crimes, plus inciting genocide, and has been remanded for 30 days, facing up to 20 years in prison (Reuters) (cbzc.policja.gov.pl).
  • This incident underscores ongoing Polish law enforcement focus on online extremism and violent incitement — recent CBZC operations include thwarting threats to children and other high‑risk cases (cbzc.policja.gov.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained by Polish police?
A 23-year-old man from the eastern Lublin region was detained for calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians.
What charges does the suspect face?
The suspect was charged with preparing for crimes against peace, humanity, genocide, war crimes, and publicly inciting a crime.
How long could the suspect be imprisoned if convicted?
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Where was the online post discovered?
The post calling for the assassination appeared in a group dedicated to firearms on an online platform.

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