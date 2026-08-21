Polish Police Detain Man for Online Call to Assassinate Senior Politicians

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Suspect Detained for Online Threats

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Polish police have detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians, the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime said on Friday.

Discovery of the Online Post

Officers discovered a post on an online platform that called for the "elimination" of multiple people and proposed organising an assassination attempt against leading Polish politicians, the bureau said in a statement.

The post appeared in a group dedicated to firearms. Authorities did not specify which politicians were allegedly targeted.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Prosecutor's Statement

"The prosecutor charged the man with undertaking activities aimed at creating conditions for an act directly aimed at committing genocide, with preparing for crimes against peace, humanity and war crimes, as well as with publicly inciting to commit a crime," the statement said.

Lack of Further Details

The prosecutor gave no further details on the alleged crimes.

Detention and Potential Sentence

The suspect, a resident of the eastern Lublin region, was placed in detention for 30 days by a court. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)