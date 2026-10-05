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Meta, TikTok, X challenge UK watchdog over online safety data demands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta, TikTok, X challenge UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Meta, TikTok, and X Challenge Ofcom’s Demands on UK Online Safety Data

Tech Giants Push Back Against UK Online Safety Act Requirements

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Meta, TikTok and X are challenging British regulator Ofcom over the amount of information it is demanding they provide under Britain's nascent online safety regime.

Background on the Online Safety Act

The challenge is one of the first in relation to the 2023 Online Safety Act, which sets tougher standards for platforms such as TikTok, X and Meta's Facebook and Instagram with the aim to protect children from harmful and illegal content.

Implementation and Enforcement by Ofcom

Ofcom has been gradually implementing the regime, with its requirements backed up by the threat of fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover for the most serious breaches.

Details of Ofcom’s Information Requests

In February, it issued information notices requesting detailed content moderation metrics from the tech companies, including data on how many posts were removed or had visibility restricted, and how many users were exposed to harmful content.

Tech Companies’ Response

But Meta, TikTok and X say the notices create unprecedented regulatory burdens, with one witness statement submitted by X describing it as "the most burdensome information request X has received from any regulator in any jurisdiction".

Meta’s Position

Meta said in court filings that Ofcom wanted it to provide "wide-ranging and granular information" about seven of its services for no clearly defined regulatory purpose.

TikTok’s Concerns

TikTok also said that Ofcom had circumvented an alternative monitoring regime with specific safeguards in place.

Ofcom’s Justification

Ofcom said the information was genuinely needed to evaluate whether the new regime was working and it had narrowed the scope of information it required before implementation.

Industry and Regulatory Perspectives

"Parliament has charged us with the job of regulating an industry that has been unregulated and unaccountable for more than 20 years," an Ofcom spokesperson said in a statement.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

This week's hearing concludes on Wednesday, with a separate legal challenge brought by Meta over how fees and penalties are calculated expected next week.     

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sam Tobin and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The Online Safety Act 2023 empowers Ofcom to demand granular moderation data and impose fines up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue for non-compliance.
  • Meta, TikTok and X claim, in court filings, that the requested metrics are unduly burdensome and lack clear regulatory justification.
  • Ofcom defends the information demands as necessary to evaluate the regime and notes it has since narrowed the scope.
  • This legal challenge is among the first tests of the Act; Ofcom has not yet completed any formal penalties under the regime as of September 2025.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main challenge Meta, TikTok, and X have with Ofcom?
They argue Ofcom's information requests under the UK's Online Safety Act are overly burdensome and lack clear regulatory purpose.
What does the UK's Online Safety Act require from social media platforms?
The Act demands tougher standards to protect users, particularly children, requiring platforms to provide detailed content moderation data.
What penalties do companies face for breaching the Online Safety Act?
Serious breaches can lead to fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover.
How has Ofcom responded to the tech companies' concerns?
Ofcom stated the requested information is needed to determine if the online safety regime is effective and that it had narrowed the scope of its demands.
When will the hearing regarding Ofcom's data requests conclude?
This week's hearing concludes on Wednesday, with a separate challenge expected next week.

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