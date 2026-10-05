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Qualcomm and Arm head to trial again, potential for huge damages in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm and Arm head to trial again, potential for huge damages in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Qualcomm and Arm Return to Court Over High-Stakes Chip Licensing Dispute

Legal Battle Between Qualcomm and Arm: Key Issues and Implications

By Tom Hals, Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis

Background of the Dispute

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm and chip tech firm Arm Holdings, long at loggerheads, will once again be in court on Monday with Qualcomm accusing Arm of withholding chip testing tools that were due under contract.

Qualcomm also alleges that Arm leaked to the media its 2024 threat to terminate a vital license agreement in a way that damaged discussions for a chip deal between Qualcomm and Meta Platforms.

The Lawsuit and Court Proceedings

Qualcomm's Claims and Legal Strategy

In the lawsuit brought before US federal court in Delaware, Qualcomm, one of Arm's largest customers, is seeking to quit paying royalties — potentially worth billions of dollars — to Arm for up to five years.

However, Judge Maryellen Noreika is weighing whether to throw out that term of the contract, which could mean Qualcomm would be able to seek only a smaller amount of damages.

Arm's Defense and Counterclaims

Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group, has denied that it breached the contract and argued that it did not damage Qualcomm's chip deals which it described as speculative.

Arm has also countered that Qualcomm cannot seek damages for the leak of the Arm termination letter because Qualcomm leaked non-public details of antitrust probes into Arm to the media.

Impacts and Broader Context

Industry Implications

The five-day jury trial will mark yet another stage in the contentious relationship between the two firms.

Arm sued Qualcomm in 2022 alleging that Qualcomm had breached its contracts, though Qualcomm came away in 2024 with a key victory.

Future Negotiations and Technology Agreements

In a related bench trial, Noreika will also hear arguments over whether Arm has negotiated in good faith with Qualcomm for the next version of Arm's chip technology. Qualcomm's agreement with Arm runs through 2033.

Expanding Business Strategies

Qualcomm is a major maker of chips for Android mobile phones but has expanded into other fields such as data center chips.

Arm's Role in the Chip Industry

Arm, which has for decades supplied fundamental chip design technology to Qualcomm and other chip firms such as Nvidia, has become a competitor to those customers by releasing chips of its own.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Max Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Qualcomm accuses Arm of breaching its Architecture License Agreement by withholding required testing deliverables and improperly publicizing its intent to terminate the license, allegedly harming Qualcomm’s chip deal talks with Meta
  • Qualcomm seeks to cease royalty payments worth potentially billions over a 5‑year span; Judge Maryellen Noreika is considering whether to void that contractual royalty‑suspension term, which would reduce Qualcomm’s damage exposure
  • Arm denies breach, argues Qualcomm’s alleged harm is speculative, and counters that Qualcomm leaked antitrust probe information—trial will also address whether Arm negotiated in good faith toward next‑generation licensing

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Qualcomm and Arm going to trial?
Qualcomm accuses Arm of withholding chip testing tools and leaking information, while Arm alleges Qualcomm breached contracts and leaked details of antitrust probes.
What is at stake in the Qualcomm and Arm trial?
Billions of dollars in royalties and potential damages are at stake, as well as the outcome of contract terms between the two companies.
How could the judge’s decision impact Qualcomm and Arm?
The judge may limit Qualcomm's ability to stop royalty payments or seek only smaller damages, depending on the contract review.
What are the main points of contention between Qualcomm and Arm?
Contract breaches, withheld testing tools, leaked information, and royalty payments are the primary issues in the dispute.
Who are the other major players involved in the dispute?
Meta Platforms and Nvidia are mentioned as linked parties, with SoftBank Group owning Arm Holdings.

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