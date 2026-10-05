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UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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UK Security Adviser Tries to Prevent Jerusalem Consulate Closure Amid Sanctions Row

Diplomatic Tensions Between UK and Israel Over Consulate Closure

By Alexander Cornwell

Background of the Consulate Closure Order

TEL AVIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's top national security official quietly visited Israel last week in a bid to prevent the closure of his country's consulate in East Jerusalem which was ordered by Israel after London announced sanctions on Israeli settlements, three sources said.

National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed by Britain's government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel on September 8 ordered Britain to close the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would ban goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

France and Canada joined in the sanctions. Israel has not taken action against them.

Strained Israel-UK Relations

ISRAEL-UK RELATIONS INCREASINGLY STRAINED

The incident highlighted growing frustration among Israel's longtime allies over its settlements in the occupied West Bank, viewed by much of the world as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this.

Ongoing Negotiations and Deadline

The 30-day deadline for Britain to close the consulate runs out on Thursday. Two of the sources said talks were still ongoing, and while an agreement to keep it open was possible, it is unlikely one would be struck by the Thursday deadline.

Asked about Powell's visit and talks with London over the consulate, a spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Reuters that it would close on Thursday, as announced.

A UK government spokesperson had no immediate comment.

Sanctions and Their Implications

In announcing the sanctions, Britain said that Israel's actions were undermining the possibility of a two-state solution — the idea of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government openly rejects the idea of Palestinian statehood.

Britain cited Israeli government-backed plans to expand settlements and rising settler attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. The British sanctions are to take effect next year.

Role of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem

The British consulate, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, handles the country's relations with Palestinians in the city as well as in the West Bank and Gaza. It also provides consular services to Palestinians.

Political Reactions and Future Relations

Israel's foreign minister has said that Britain's decision to impose sanctions was "morally distorted", accusing Britain's ruling Labour party of being hostile towards the country, and of interfering in Israel's upcoming general election on October 27.

The British sanctions announcement, and Israel's response, marked a new low in the relationship between the once steadfast allies. Britain has repeatedly criticised Israel over its actions in the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Jonathan Powell made an undisclosed visit to Israel to try to avert the forced closure of the UK consulate in East Jerusalem ● Israel had given Britain until September 8, 2026 to close it in retaliation for UK sanctions on settlement goods (today.lorientlejour.com)
  • The consulate, located in Sheikh Jarrah, serves Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza and faces closure despite ongoing talks, with the 30‑day deadline expiring this Thursday, October 8, 2026 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The UK government joined a broader Western coalition—including France, Canada and nine European countries—in sanctioning settlement goods; Israel responded by expelling diplomats, banning participation in Gaza missions, and ordering the consulate’s closure—escalating diplomatic strains ahead of Israel’s October 27 election (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel order the closure of the UK consulate in East Jerusalem?
Israel ordered the closure after Britain announced sanctions banning goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Who visited Israel to negotiate the consulate's status?
Britain's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell visited Israel for undisclosed talks with Israeli officials.
Do the sanctions announced by the UK affect other countries?
France and Canada also announced sanctions, but Israel has not taken action against their consulates.
What services does the British consulate in Jerusalem provide?
The consulate serves UK relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, and provides consular services to Palestinians.
What is the deadline for closing the British consulate in East Jerusalem?
Israel gave a 30-day deadline that runs out on Thursday for the UK to close its consulate and remove diplomats.

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