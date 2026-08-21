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British retail sales soften in July after World Cup boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British retail sales soften in July after World Cup boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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UK Retail Sales Fall 0.5% in July After World Cup and Hot Weather Surge

Analysis of July Retail Sales and Market Reactions

By David Milliken

Retail Sales Performance in July

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell back as expected in July after a surge in June when hot weather boosted demand for fans and air conditioners and supermarkets offered promotions alongside the men's soccer World Cup, official figures showed on Friday.

Retail sales volumes last month dropped 0.5% from June, in line with economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll, while annual sales growth slowed to 1.6% in July from a downwardly revised 3.8%, slightly below expectations for a fall to 2.2%.

Sector Breakdown: Clothing and Footwear

The biggest drag came from clothing and footwear sales, which fell by the most since May 2025, down 2.7% on the month, after many stores began summer sales in June rather than July.

Market Reaction

Sterling weakened slightly against the dollar after the data, which came alongside figures showing more government borrowing than expected in July.

Expert Insights and Consumer Sentiment

Economist Commentary

"July's 0.5% fall in UK retail sales volumes should probably be read as a pause rather than the start of a renewed consumer downturn," said Martin Beck, chief economist at WPI Strategy.

Consumer Sentiment and Government Response

Consumer sentiment surveys suggest demand has proven robust, despite higher energy costs caused by the U.S.-Iran war, offering a boost to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has tried to mollify voter anger about the cost of living since taking office in July.

Government Policy Impact

Beck said the government's decision to remove value-added tax from household electricity bills from October was likely to boost demand later in the year, and that global energy prices looked less threatening than a few weeks ago.

Potential Risks

But there was a risk households could worry about the prospect of higher taxes in finance minister John Healey's October budget, he said, despite Burnham's pledge to stick with Labour's promise to keep the rates of all major taxes unchanged.

Consumer Confidence Index

GfK's long-running confidence indicator, released earlier on Friday, rose to a two-year high in August — its highest since just after Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer came to power.

Retailer Performance Updates

Positive Results: Next

Recent updates from major British retailers have revealed mixed fortunes.

Clothing retailer Next edged up its annual profit outlook for the third time this year, with sales boosted by the country's prolonged period of hot weather.

Challenges: JD Sports

However, sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports issued a profit warning, though it was weakness in U.S. markets, rather than in Britain, which prompted it.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • July retail sales volumes fell 0.5% month‑on‑month, matching economists’ forecasts and signaling a temporary cooling after June’s surge.
  • Clothing and footwear led the decline, with the sharpest fall since May 2025 as many retailers brought forward summer sales to June.
  • Consumer sentiment improved notably in July, with the GfK index rising six points to ‑17, buoyed by the ‘Burnham bounce’, World Cup, and easing energy pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK retail sales fall in July?
UK retail sales fell in July due to the end of World Cup-driven promotions and hot weather demand, as well as earlier summer sales impacting clothing and footwear.
How much did British retail sales drop in July?
Retail sales volumes dropped by 0.5% in July compared to June, matching economists' forecasts.
Which retail sectors were most affected in July?
Clothing and footwear sales fell by 2.7% in July, the biggest monthly drop since May 2025.
Did UK consumer sentiment remain strong despite lower sales?
Yes, consumer sentiment surveys indicated robust demand even with July's sales decline.
What future factors could influence UK retail demand?
The removal of VAT on household electricity bills from October and stable global energy prices may boost demand later in the year.

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