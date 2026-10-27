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Perspective Therapeutics drops 24.84% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read
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CATX 1.21 -24.84% as of 27 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.61
Open
1.40
Day range
1.12 – 1.59
Volume
9.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) on its US listing saw significant price movement over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, on Monday, closed at USD 2.52. The following day, Tuesday, the share price closed at USD 2.27, representing a decline of 9.92% on the day. On Wednesday, the closing price was USD 2.24, a decrease of 1.32% from the previous session. Thursday saw a modest recovery, with the share closing at USD 2.34, up 4.46%. On Friday, the price fell again, closing at USD 2.17, down 7.26% on the day.

The next Monday session closed at USD 2.19, a slight increase of 0.92%. Tuesday's close was USD 2.3, up 5.02%. Wednesday's session ended unchanged at USD 2.3. On Thursday, the share closed at USD 2.26, a decrease of 1.74%. The following Friday saw a sharp decline, with the share closing at USD 1.61, down 28.76% on the day.

On Monday, 26 October 2026, Perspective Therapeutics closed at USD 1.21, a decrease of 24.84% from the previous close of USD 1.61. During the session, the share opened at USD 1.4, reached a high of USD 1.59, and touched a low of USD 1.12. The trading volume for the session was 9,622,962 shares.

Perspective Therapeutics operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data.

No verified reason for the price movement on Monday, 26 October 2026, could be established from the information reviewed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday2.52
Tuesday2.27-9.92%
Wednesday2.24-1.32%
Thursday2.34+4.46%
Friday2.17-7.26%
Monday2.19+0.92%
Tuesday2.3+5.02%
Wednesday2.3+0%
Thursday2.26-1.74%
Friday1.61-28.76%
Perspective Therapeutics — daily CATX Delayed
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