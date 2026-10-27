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Banco Bradesco S/A ADR drops 24.8% as post-election uncertainty weighs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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BBDO 2.76 -24.80% as of 27 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.67
Open
3.43
Day range
2.66 – 3.43
Volume
770.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:00 UTC. Banco Bradesco S/A ADR was last quoted at 2.76 USD, down 0.00% against the 2.76 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Banco Bradesco S/A ADR saw a sharp decline on Monday, closing at 2.76, down 24.8% from its previous close of 3.67. This marked a significant move for the financial sector stock on its US listing.

According to SeekingAlpha, the post-election period has brought increased uncertainty over Brazil's fiscal policy, which the report linked to a selloff in Banco Bradesco shares. The same source noted that the shares were listed among those that had fallen sharply following the election. Reuters was not cited in the sources, but SeekingAlpha's commentary focused on the market's reaction to the political developments in Brazil. Yahoo reported that other Brazilian financial stocks also experienced notable declines after the election, referencing a broader market response to the results.

Banco Bradesco S/A ADR opened the session at 3.43, which was also its highest point of the day. The shares reached a low of 2.66 before closing near that level. The trading range for the session was wide, reflecting heightened volatility.

Volume for the day reached 770,439 shares. Banco Bradesco S/A ADR is part of the financials sector and is not currently listed as a member of any major indices, according to the available facts.

The company has not issued a statement regarding the share price movement. No official comment has been made by Banco Bradesco S/A ADR about the reasons for the decline. While sources have attributed the move to post-election uncertainty and market reactions to political events in Brazil, the exact cause of the drop has not been confirmed by the company itself.

Further updates may follow if the company or regulators provide additional information. For now, the reasons for the sharp decline remain based on external commentary and have not been addressed by Banco Bradesco S/A ADR in any public filing or statement.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday3.94
Tuesday3.83-2.79%
Wednesday3.68-3.92%
Thursday3.59-2.45%
Friday3.55-1.11%
Monday3.57+0.56%
Tuesday3.69+3.36%
Wednesday3.76+1.9%
Thursday3.61-3.99%
Friday3.67+1.66%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened2.70+0.00%
21:55 UTC window high2.76+2.03%
22:00 UTC latest2.76+2.03%
Banco Bradesco S/A ADR — daily BBDO Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: Banco Bradesco S/A ADR — 6-K filed 2026-10-23
  • SeekingAlpha: Bradesco: The Election Repriced The Risk, So I'm Downgrading To Hold
  • Yahoo: Nu Holdings Sinks 22% on Lula’s Win: “The Market Was Completely Unprepared”

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