German Security Probes Weapons Cache Linked to Russian Intelligence Operations

Discovery and Investigation of Weapons Cache Near Berlin

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German security authorities discovered handguns stashed in a forest near Berlin last year and believe the weapons were to be used to carry out assassinations on behalf of Russian intelligence, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Russian Embassy Response

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details of the Investigation

Suspect Arrest and Weapons Storage

The newspaper's report, published jointly with broadcasters NDR and WDR on Friday, cited unspecified sources as saying that one suspect had been arrested in Romania and may have been responsible for setting up the weapons storage.

Federal Prosecutor's Office Involvement

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the case on suspicion of planning of a serious act of violence posing a threat to the state, the report said.

Russian Intelligence and Potential Targets

Domestic Intelligence Service Warnings

The paper said that Germany's domestic intelligence service, which has been warning of a heightened risk of Russian sabotage or assassination attempts, is convinced that those setting up the cache were acting on orders from Russian services.

Potential Assassination Targets

Defence Industry Executives

Potential targets include defence industry executives, exiled opposition figures and supporters of Ukraine, the report said.

Exiled Opposition Figures and Ukraine Supporters

Potential targets include defence industry executives, exiled opposition figures and supporters of Ukraine, the report said.

Official Comments

The Federal Public Prosecutor and Germany's domestic intelligence service declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Matthias Williams and Hugh Lawson)