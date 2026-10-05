GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Headlines

Trump says US will help Russia after Siberia plague institute death

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Politics Health International

Trump Says US Will Assist Russia Amid Siberia Plague Institute Death

US Response to Siberia Plague Incident

Trump Addresses Reporters at the White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House told reporters that the United States will help Russia after a laboratory worker died at a plague research institute in Siberia.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Nebraska that the outbreak is a "big problem for Russia."

Details of the Plague Institute Death

A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in ​Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of ‌people.

Public Health Concerns and Russian Response

The death has sparked public health fears on social media, but Russian authorities said on Monday the situation was under control.

Trump's Comments on US-Russia Relations

"Well, I hate to see them having it," Trump said. "It's a rough disease."

He said the US would do what it could to help Russia. Trump has said he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin someone whom he can work with despite tensions over Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We'll help," Trump said. "Anybody that has that kind of a problem, we're always will to help."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Trevor Hunnicutt and Bo Erickson; editing by Michelle Nichols and Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • A lab technician at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died of pneumonia of unknown origin; authorities instituted quarantines for hospitals and nearly 200 contacts are under monitoring (washingtonpost.com)
  • Russian officials deny it was plague, saying no pathogens linked to her work were identified, yet the situation remains under strict containment (euronews.com)
  • The US—via CDC, State Department, and other agencies—is closely monitoring, and President Trump said the US “will help” Russia despite tensions over Ukraine (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the Siberia plague outbreak?
President Trump stated the US would help Russia after a lab worker died at a plague institute in Siberia, calling it a big problem.
What happened at the Siberia plague institute?
A laboratory worker fell ill and died under undisclosed circumstances, leading to the quarantine of dozens of people.
How have Russian authorities responded to the death at the plague institute?
Russian authorities said the situation is under control following the incident and subsequent public health concerns.
What has sparked concern on social media?
The death of the lab worker and reports of a possible outbreak at the plague institute have caused public health fears.
What is the relationship between Trump and Putin mentioned in the article?
Trump stated he considers President Putin someone he can work with, despite ongoing tensions between the US and Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK author and politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

UK author and politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

Image for Tate brothers used 'lover boy' model to exploit women, Britain says

Tate brothers used 'lover boy' model to exploit women, Britain says

Image for Russian attack kills 6 in Ukraine's Kharkiv, shatters residences

Russian attack kills 6 in Ukraine's Kharkiv, shatters residences

Image for Spain's Sanchez gambles on snap election after housing protests give rare boost

Spain's Sanchez gambles on snap election after housing protests give rare boost

Image for Ex-prince Andrew takes police to court over search warrants linked to Epstein

Ex-prince Andrew takes police to court over search warrants linked to Epstein

Image for Teenager's hand blown off as French school protests enter third week

Teenager's hand blown off as French school protests enter third week

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Yemeni government forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Yemeni government forces drive Houthis from Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Image for Soccer-Liverpool match looms but Man City will know what to expect at Anfield
Soccer-Liverpool match looms but Man City will know what to expect at Anfield
Image for Spain's gambler PM Sanchez seeks to defy the odds again on a snap election
Spain's gambler PM Sanchez seeks to defy the odds again on a snap election
Image for Judge sets new US trial in Lockerbie bombing case for January 2027
Judge sets new US trial in Lockerbie bombing case for January 2027
Image for Factbox-What to know about Spain's November snap election
Factbox-What to know about Spain's November snap election
Image for Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years
Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years
Image for UK police make 12 arrests after anti-migrant protest
UK police make 12 arrests after anti-migrant protest
Image for Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury
Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury
Image for Two men died in boat carrying migrants to Britain, French authorities say
Two men died in boat carrying migrants to Britain, French authorities say
Image for Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say
Slovenian glacier could disappear in days, researchers say
Image for Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says
Teenager has hand blown off during French school protests, official says
Image for UK Green Party declares Zionism is racism, angering Israel
UK Green Party declares Zionism is racism, angering Israel
View All Headlines Posts