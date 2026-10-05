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UK author and politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK author and politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Jeffrey Archer, Best-Selling British Author and Politician, Dies at Age 86

Life and Legacy of Jeffrey Archer

Prolific Career as a Novelist

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Archer, the best-selling British novelist and former politician who was jailed for lying in a high-profile libel case, has died aged 86, his publisher HarperCollins said on Monday.

Archer sold over 300 million copies worldwide and was known for pacy thrillers like his 1976 debut "Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less" and "Kane & Abel", with his final novel Adam and Eve due to be published this month.

Notable Works and Achievements

He was also a prominent Conservative politician, who briefly served as a lawmaker before becoming a senior party official under prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the mid-1980s.

Controversies and Downfall

Conviction and Imprisonment

But Archer suffered a very public downfall when he was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice in 2001, being sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

Tributes and Reactions

Publisher's Statement

Kate Elton, HarperCollins' UK CEO and Archer's editor, said in a statement: "We're all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers - and a true friend."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Archer sold over 300 million books worldwide and authored popular thrillers like “Kane & Abel”; his final novel “Adam and Eve” was scheduled for an October release. (theguardian.com)
  • He served as Conservative MP (1969–1974), later deputy chairman of the party under Margaret Thatcher, and was made a life peer in 1992; his career was derailed by a 2001 perjury conviction and four-year prison sentence. (independent.co.uk)
  • Archer died “suddenly and peacefully at home between writing sessions,” according to his publisher; he held a vibrant career until retirement from the House of Lords in 2024. (independent.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jeffrey Archer?
Jeffrey Archer was a best-selling British novelist and former politician, known for novels like 'Kane & Abel'.
How many books did Jeffrey Archer sell?
Jeffrey Archer sold over 300 million copies of his books worldwide.
Why was Jeffrey Archer jailed?
Jeffrey Archer was jailed in 2001 for perjury and perverting the course of justice during a libel case.
When will Jeffrey Archer's final novel be published?
His final novel, 'Adam and Eve', is due to be published this month.

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