Oil prices steady as investors assess US-Iran war outlook

Oil Prices Hold Steady as US-Iran War and Strait of Hormuz Risks Reviewed

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Factors Impacting Oil Prices

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Price Movements and Trading Activity

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied in early trade on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the U.S.-Iran war and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.87 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September slipped 2 cents to $85.81 a barrel. The more active October WTI contract gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.53.

Both Brent and WTI benchmarks gained for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, settling at their highest since July 24. The September WTI contract expires later on Thursday.

Analyst Insights on Market Trends

"Oil prices remained elevated as the market is supported by sporadic attacks in the Middle East but lacks fresh momentum without a major escalation," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"The market is likely to maintain a gradual upward trend given uncertainty over peace talks and tensions involving the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iran," he added.

Geopolitical Developments and Strait of Hormuz Security

UAE-Iran Relations and Regional Tensions

The UAE's decision to suspend all financial and economic transactions with Iran until further notice has refocused the spotlight on fraught ties between the major Gulf Arab oil producer and Iran.

Strait of Hormuz Status and Shipping Disruptions

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said no talks were taking place with Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz was open. Iran, however, said the waterway remained shut.

Impact on Oil Shipping and Trade Routes

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed, data showed on Wednesday, as most shipowners avoided the key waterway because of a lack of clear signalling on its reopening from a blockade put in place during the Iran war.

US Oil Inventories and Market Data

In the U.S., crude and gasoline inventories rose and distillate stockpiles fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended on August 14, compared with estimates for a 600,000-barrel draw.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)