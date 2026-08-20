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Dollar hugs three-month lows as Treasury seeks to sooth the bond market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar hugs three-month lows as Treasury seeks to sooth the bond market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Dollar Hovers Near Lows as Treasury Moves to Soothe Volatile Bond Market

Market Reactions to U.S. Treasury Measures

By Ankur Banerjee

Dollar Index and Major Currency Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar nursed steep losses on Thursday, hovering near three-month lows as investors digested measures announced by the U.S. Treasury Department to help calm the bond market that had seen long-end yields hit their highest since 2007.  

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, was at 98.938, around its lowest level since mid-May. The euro was at $1.1676, perched at the highest level since late May.

Treasury's Liquidity Support and Bond Yields

The U.S. Treasury unveiled plans to double liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated bonds after a steep bond selloff pushed the 30-year Treasury yield to a 19-year high of 5.337%. The yield was last at 5.184% after dropping 9 basis points following the announcement on Wednesday. 

Analyst Insights on Treasury Actions

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, said Treasury was removing longer-duration bonds from the market while continuing to issue more short-term bills, putting downward pressure on long-term yields without the Federal Reserve expanding its balance sheet. 

"It is not formal QE and not yield curve control, but it is a clear signal that Washington is prepared to lean against rising term premia," he said.

Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management, said the move was a temporary salve and shows how "we're in an era of fiscal dominance and modern monetization."

"The Fed is impotent in affecting long-term rates. Now the Treasury is going to issue more short-term debt because of weak demand for long term debt," Jacobsen said. "Even if the Fed hikes, the Treasury is effectively pumping more money-like short-term debt into the economy."

Federal Reserve Policy and Inflation Concerns

Meanwhile, concern about inflation deepened at the Fed's meeting last month, with several policymakers ready to raise interest rates and many saying a hike in borrowing costs would be needed if inflation does not decline to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, the minutes of the session showed.

Global Currency Movements

The Japanese yen last fetched 158.32 per dollar, pulling away from the closely watched 160 level after giving back much of its joint intervention gains from the end of July.

Sterling was at $1.3603, while Swiss franc last bought 0.7981 per U.S. dollar, near a two-month high. 

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar index hovered near three‑month low (around 98.94); euro climbed to highest since late May.
  • Treasury to double liquidity support buybacks for 10‑ to 30‑year bonds from $2bn to at least $4bn per operation, effective Sept 9 through Nov 4.
  • 30‑year Treasury yield eased from ~5.33% peak down roughly 9 bps, relieving pressure amid inflation and fiscal concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near three-month lows?
The US dollar is near three-month lows due to investor reaction to Treasury measures that aim to calm volatility in the bond market.
What steps did the US Treasury take to address bond market concerns?
The US Treasury announced plans to double liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated bonds after a steep bond selloff.
How did the bond market react to the Treasury's announcement?
Long-term yields, including the 30-year Treasury yield, dropped slightly after the Treasury's announcement of increased buybacks.
What impact did recent Fed meeting minutes have on the market?
Fed meeting minutes showed rising concern about inflation and indicated that more interest rate hikes may be needed if inflation remains above target.
How did other major currencies perform against the US dollar?
The euro, yen, sterling, and Swiss franc all strengthened against the US dollar, reaching multi-week or multi-month highs.

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