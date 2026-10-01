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AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking AI innovation

AI Adoption in Finance Stalls as Firms Struggle With Scaling Projects

Challenges and Trends in Financial Sector AI Implementation

Current State of AI Initiatives

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Only 13% of companies were on track with their AI initiatives, as regulatory hurdles and integration with legacy IT systems slowed large-scale adoption, a BearingPoint study found.

Financial Impact and Project Scaling

Nearly three-quarters of companies surveyed reported positive financial results from AI but less than a third could move beyond pilot projects, the consultancy firm said on Thursday.

Expert Insights

• "AI has crossed an important threshold," said BearingPoint expert Frederic Gigant, and added that proving value and scaling it were two different things

Barriers to Scaling AI

Regulatory and Integration Challenges

• About 40% of respondents cited legal regulations as the main barrier to scaling AI, while 34% pointed to challenges integrating the new technology into existing IT systems

Cost Savings vs. Revenue Growth

• Around 24% of companies reported AI-driven cost savings of at least 10%, compared with just 4% reporting revenue growth of the same scale

Staffing Implications

• Nearly two-thirds of companies estimated excess staffing levels of at least 10%

Geographic Disparities in AI Adoption

• China and the US lead AI adoption, with 20% and 18% of companies reporting comprehensive implementation, versus 8% in Germany

Future Outlook

• The share of companies with AI deeply integrated into operations rose to 11% in 2026 from 7% in 2025

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, writing by Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Only 13% of organizations have fully scaled AI initiatives as planned, despite 74% seeing financial impact (bearingpoint.com)
  • Regulatory complexity and integration with legacy IT are top barriers—organizations report workforce overcapacity of 62% and difficulty converting AI capacity into measurable value (bearingpoint.com)
  • McKinsey and other studies corroborate that regulation, legal/ethical concerns, siloed structures, and outdated infrastructure significantly stall enterprise AI scaling (mckinsey.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of companies are on track with AI initiatives?
Only 13% of companies are on track with their AI initiatives according to the BearingPoint study.
What are the main barriers to scaling AI in finance companies?
Regulatory hurdles and challenges integrating AI with legacy IT systems are the main barriers.
How many companies reported positive financial results from AI?
Nearly three-quarters of companies surveyed reported positive financial results from AI.
Which countries lead in comprehensive AI implementation?
China and the US lead, with 20% and 18% of companies reporting comprehensive implementation, respectively.
How has the integration of AI into company operations changed over time?
The share of companies with AI deeply integrated into operations rose to 11% in 2026 from 7% in 2025.

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