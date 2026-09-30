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China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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China's Factory Activity Rises in September Amid Artificial Intelligence Boom

China's Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Recovery

Factory Activity Returns to Growth

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity returned to growth in September, an official survey showed on Wednesday, as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations and a global artificial intelligence boom supported the industrial sector.

Manufacturing PMI Data

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 from 49.8 in August, ending two straight months of contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That matched the median forecast of 50.1 in a Reuters poll.

Understanding the PMI Threshold

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • The official manufacturing PMI reached 50.1 in September, up from 49.8 in August, marking the end of a two-month contraction (marketscreener.com).
  • Easing weather disruptions, notably heavy rains and typhoons, helped factories resume operations (marketscreener.com).
  • The global artificial intelligence boom bolstered industrial activity and demand for manufacturing output (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused China's factory activity to grow in September?
Easing weather disruptions and global demand for artificial intelligence helped boost China's factory activity.
What was the official manufacturing PMI for China in September?
The official manufacturing PMI for China rose to 50.1 in September.
Why is the PMI figure significant?
A PMI above 50 indicates growth, while below 50 signals contraction in the manufacturing sector.
How long had China's factory activity contracted before this growth?
China's factory activity had been in contraction for two consecutive months before returning to growth in September.

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