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Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Ukraine Aims for High-Tech Export Boost, Highlights Digital Resilience Amid War

Ukraine's Digital Transformation and Export Strategy

By Andrea Shalal

Leveraging Military Technology and Digital Innovation

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine aims to leverage its expertise in military technologies and digital innovation to sharply increase high-tech exports in coming years, including through the use of AI, the country's minister for digital transformation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oksana Ferchuk said Ukraine was exploring cooperation agreements with the US, other countries and international institutions, drawing on its experiences maintaining digital services during the war against Russia's invasion, now in its fifth year.

Rapid Digitization of State Services

"Ukraine during the war showed this tremendous speed of digitizing the state services and providing the services to the population in a digital way," said Ferchuk, who traveled to Washington this week to meet with US economic, cybersecurity and telecommunications officials, as well as senior leaders at the World Bank. "We are ready to cooperate and consult other states in this experience, how it was done, how it was analyzed, what is the architecture."

Expanding High-Tech Capabilities Beyond Military

Ukraine, which has become a test bed for the newest weaponry during the war, is already helping other countries build their drone defenses, but could do the same in non-military sectors, while incorporating AI technologies, said Ferchuk, who previously oversaw digital transformation at the defense ministry.

Igniting Civil Sector Transformation

"Military technologies now can speed up development in the high-tech segment, and we just have to ignite it and to give the right regulation to make it happen," she said. "The technology is developing so fast that I would like to repeat this in civil use and show that by missing investment into Ukraine, the companies or countries will miss transformation of new sectors."

Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict

Innovation and International Cooperation

Cheaper products and quicker innovation have allowed Kyiv to disrupt the generally slower-moving global military technology sector, said Ferchuk, who is pitching the US, European Union and others on cooperation projects in the digital realm.

Protecting Digital Infrastructure

She said Ukraine was moving data centers and infrastructure underground in the wake of increasing Russian strikes on such facilities in recent months, but stressed that built-in redundancies in locations and cloud providers had helped keep digital services functioning despite Russian strikes.

"We already have some type of destroyed infrastructure for dozens of our telecom and data center locations, but the digital services are alive and running, and this is a result of our tremendous efforts to achieve this resilience," she said.

Maintaining Services Despite Attacks

While the Russian attacks had been painful, services had not been significantly disrupted, she said.   

Future Partnerships and Global Interest

Ferchuk said she had already met with World Bank officials in Kyiv and they were very interested in Ukraine's digital tools, including platforms for education, telecommunications and social services. Further discussions were planned this week.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine is leveraging wartime digital resilience—such as underground data centers, cloud backups, and distributed infrastructures—to ensure continuity of digital services despite Russian strikes, and is positioning itself as a centre of expertise for partners to learn from this model. (documents1.worldbank.org)
  • The country aims to boost high‑tech exports by expanding military‑tech innovations—AI‑integrated drones and a fast‑cycle ‘Amazon‑like’ mil‑tech marketplace—to civilian sectors, with expected IT exports rebounding to $7‑7.5 billion in 2026. (indavemedia.com)
  • Ukraine is actively pursuing cooperation with international partners—U.S., EU, World Bank, Germany—not only to export its digital government platforms (like Diia), but to serve as an “AI sandbox” and share its architecture, resilience strategy, and insights in regulation. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Ukraine planning to boost its high-tech exports?
Ukraine aims to leverage advances in military technology and digital innovation, including AI, to grow its high-tech exports.
What role has digital resilience played in Ukraine during the war?
Built-in redundancies and moving data underground have helped maintain digital services despite Russian attacks.
Which countries is Ukraine seeking cooperation with for digital development?
Ukraine is exploring cooperation with the US, European Union, and international institutions including the World Bank.
How has Ukraine maintained its digital infrastructure during the conflict?
By relocating data centers underground and diversifying cloud providers, Ukraine kept services running despite infrastructure damage.
What sectors are benefiting from Ukraine’s digital transformation expertise?
Military, education, telecommunications, and social services sectors are seeing benefits and collaboration interest from other countries.

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