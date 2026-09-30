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China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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China Warns of Strong Response to Potential EU Actions Targeting Chinese Trade

China's Reaction to Potential EU Trade Restrictions

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China has vowed a "resolute response" to safeguard its industries if the European Union goes ahead with restrictions against Chinese companies or products, according to its commerce ministry.

EU's Proposed Measures and China's Concerns

The ministry was referring to a reported joint document drafted by some EU member states pushing for a tool to tackle unfair trade and take more forceful measures against China.

Characterization of the EU Tool

The tool amounts to a "typical protectionist and unilateralist measure", and will disrupt stability of China-EU trade, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Potential Impact on China-EU Relations

"If the European side engages in talks and consultations with China, while increasingly pressuring China, it will seriously undermine mutual trust, interfere with the overall process of consultation," the ministry cautioned.

China's Possible Countermeasures

China could respond with a "strong policy toolbox" that includes anti-discrimination probes, security investigations into industrial and supply chains and could also look into the impact of foreign subsidies, state-backed newspaper Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Chinese observer as saying.

Global Times Analysis and International Context

Global Times linked the warning to an article by Rhodium Group's senior adviser on Europe-China ties, Noah Barkin, who said Germany and France were finalising a joint paper this week to call on the European Commission to fast-track development of an instrument that mirrors the United States' Section 301 unfair trade practices provision, to deter China in the EU market.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s Commerce Ministry called the EU’s proposed tool—a model akin to the U.S. Section 301—as “typical protectionist and unilateralist”, warning of serious disruption to China‑EU trade. (apnews.com)
  • Beijing signaled it may deploy a “strong policy toolbox” in retaliation, including anti-discrimination investigations, supply chain security reviews, and scrutiny of foreign subsidies. (apnews.com)
  • The EU push, led by France and backed by Germany and other member states, seeks to fast‑track a mechanism to shield European industries from perceived unfair competition—reflecting growing concern over Chinese imports and trade imbalances. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has China vowed in response to potential EU trade restrictions?
China has promised a resolute response to safeguard its industries if the EU imposes restrictions on Chinese companies or products.
What type of measures is the EU reportedly considering against China?
Some EU member states are drafting a tool aimed at tackling unfair trade and taking more forceful measures against China.
How does China view the EU's proposed trade actions?
China's commerce ministry describes them as protectionist and unilateralist measures that could disrupt China-EU trade stability.
What possible actions could China take in response?
China could use anti-discrimination probes, security investigations into supply chains, and review the impact of foreign subsidies.
What is the risk if EU actions proceed according to China?
China warns that increasing pressure may undermine mutual trust and interfere with overall consultation processes between China and the EU.

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