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Morning Bid: How long can this Bessent put last? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: How long can this Bessent put last?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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How U.S. Treasury Moves Are Stabilizing Global Bond Markets—for Now

Market Reactions and Global Financial Implications

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

U.S. Treasury Actions and Bond Market Response

Some calm was restored to markets on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury slammed the brakes on an ugly bond selloff this week, but the respite may prove short-lived.

U.S. Treasury yields were steady in Asia while Japanese government bond yields fell, after the U.S. Treasury announced it will double buyback sizes for 10- to 30-year Treasury debt securities to at least $4 billion per operation.

Recent Interventions by U.S. Treasury Secretary

That marked the second time this month that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stepped in to try to counteract market moves, having joined Japan in an August 1 currency market intervention to stem the yen's slide.

While Wednesday's announcement was a clear indication of Bessent's discomfort with current yield levels, the selloff in Treasuries was not without reason.

Rising U.S. Debt and Investor Sentiment

Total U.S. debt has topped $40 trillion for the first time, and around the world, investors are similarly demanding greater compensation to absorb the hefty borrowing needs of developed economies.

Against that backdrop, analysts warn that Bessent's willingness to interfere with market forces could prove costly in the longer run.

Global Economic Developments

Australian Labor Market Trends

Elsewhere in markets, Australian employment unexpectedly fell in July and the jobless rate hit its highest point since late 2021, data showed on Thursday, adding to signs of a cooling labour market and easing pressure for another interest rate hike.

Markets are pricing in little chance of a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia next month, but a move by the end of the year is still viewed as a coin toss, with much riding on inflation outcomes.

Sweden’s Riksbank Policy Outlook

Meanwhile, Sweden's Riksbank is seen keeping its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% later in the day, given mild headline inflation thanks to a largely fossil-fuel-free energy system.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

  • Germany producer prices (July)
  • Reopening of 3-year, 5-year, 6-year, 8-year, 17-year and 21-year government debt auctions in France
  • Riksbank rate decision

(Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Treasury doubled buyback sizes to at least $4 billion amid rising yields—this marks its second intervention under Bessent’s tenure, following a currency action with Japan on August 1. (axios.com)
  • Total U.S. government debt has surpassed the $40 trillion mark, amplifying pressure on bond markets and raising doubts about the sustainability of Treasury’s stabilisation efforts. (apnews.com)
  • In Australia, employment unexpectedly declined in July, with the unemployment rate reaching approximately 4.5%, the highest since late 2021—dampening prospects for further RBA rate increases. (reddit.com)
  • Sweden’s Riksbank is anticipated to keep its policy rate at 1.75%, supported by mild inflation conditions tied to its largely fossil-fuel-free energy system.
  • Key data to watch today in Europe: Germany’s July producer prices, and the auctioning of 3‑, 5‑, 6‑, 8‑, 17‑ and 21‑year French government bonds.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the U.S. Treasury increase buybacks for long-term debt?
The U.S. Treasury doubled buybacks for 10- to 30-year debt to stabilize markets and counteract the recent bond selloff.
What prompted intervention by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent?
Scott Bessent intervened due to discomfort with current yield levels and to address market volatility and concerns over rising U.S. debt.
How are global markets responding to U.S. interventions?
Markets showed brief stability, with U.S. yields steady and Japanese government bond yields falling after the intervention.
What is the outlook for Australia's monetary policy?
A rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia is seen as unlikely next month but possible by year's end, depending on inflation data.
What is expected from Sweden's Riksbank decision?
Sweden's Riksbank is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged due to mild inflation and a largely fossil-fuel-free energy system.

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