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Citi, HSBC, StanChart adopt Ant International’s forex AI tool - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Citi, HSBC, StanChart adopt Ant International’s forex AI tool

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Citi, HSBC, StanChart Embrace Ant International’s Advanced Forex AI Tool

Ant International Launches Upgraded AI Model for Global Banks

By Selena Li

AI Adoption Accelerates in Financial Institutions

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ant International launched an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model on Thursday, signing up major global banks as financial institutions accelerate the adoption of specialised AI to manage liquidity risks.

Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 Partnerships

The Singapore-based fintech giant rolled out its Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 and has partnered with six large banks including Citi, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and Barclays, according to Kelvin Li, the firm's general manager of platform tech.

Global Race to Embed AI in Core Operations

The launch comes amid an accelerating global race among financial institutions to embed AI into their core operations.

Specialisation in Financial Scenarios

Li said the model specialises in financial scenarios and has an edge over general-purpose large models, which have "yet to achieve a universal breakthrough in the financial sector."

Cost-Saving Potential of Advanced AI

"Precise forecasting can slash foreign exchange hedging and allocation costs by over 60%," Li said.

Ant International’s Expansion and Fundraising

Ant International, an overseas affiliate of the ​Jack Ma-founded Chinese fintech firm Ant Group, raised $1.2 billion last month in its latest equity fundraising as it seeks to expand.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • The new Falcon TST Model 2.0 delivers over 90% accuracy in cash flow and FX exposure forecasts, enabling banks to cut FX hedging and allocation costs by more than 60%. (falcon-tst.ant-intl.com)
  • Major global banks—Citi, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Barclays—have partnered with Ant International to integrate this tool into their FX and liquidity operations. (falcon-tst.ant-intl.com)
  • The launch coincides with Ant International securing a $1.2 billion Series A funding round in July 2026 from backers including Ant Group and Alibaba, supporting its global expansion beyond Asia. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks have adopted Ant International’s forex AI tool?
Major banks including Citi, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, and Barclays have adopted Ant International’s upgraded forex AI tool.
What is the name of Ant International's new AI model?
Ant International launched the Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 for financial scenarios.
How does the AI model benefit banks?
The AI model provides precise forecasting, helping banks cut foreign exchange hedging and allocation costs by over 60%.
What is the goal of adopting specialized AI in banking?
Banks aim to enhance liquidity risk management and improve core operations with specialized AI models.
Where is Ant International based?
Ant International is based in Singapore.

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