GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
StanChart turns to hedge fund strategies to shield wealth clients from volatility - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

StanChart turns to hedge fund strategies to shield wealth clients from volatility

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Wealth Management Investing

StanChart Leverages Hedge Fund Strategies to Help Wealth Clients Manage Market Volatility

By Rae Wee

Standard Chartered’s Approach to Navigating Market Volatility

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is helping its wealth management clients deploy a portion of their assets to hedge funds to better cushion the impact of heightened market volatility, a top executive said.

The Asia-focused bank's move comes as global allocations to hedge funds have gathered pace with investors increasingly looking beyond traditional stocks and bonds into alternative assets, and as StanChart leverages the region's rapidly growing affluent population to grow its wealth business. 

Offering Hedge Fund Strategies to Clients

"I think this is a good product to offer to clients as something that gives them a little bit of a hedge and stable returns," said Samir Subberwal, StanChart's global head of wealth solutions, retail products, data and analytics.

Types of Hedge Fund Strategies

"Hedge fund strategies, such as equity market neutral and multi-strategy fund of hedge funds, have a clear focus on generating positive, lowly correlated absolute returns and can help investors navigate choppy markets," Subberwal told Reuters.

"The performance of these hedge funds have actually been quite resilient over the last few years."

Growth and Performance of Hedge Funds

Recent Hedge Fund Returns

Global hedge funds returned an average of 7% in the first six months of 2026, well above the 10-year average of 4.1%, according to a Goldman Sachs note last month. Data from hedge fund ​industry research firm HFR showed hedge fund assets grew by the largest amount in history last quarter, as total assets under management rose by $409 billion to $5.6 trillion.

StanChart’s Focus on Diversification

Hedge fund allocations will be a key focus for StanChart, Subberwal said: "It is about completing the suite of products so we can help clients diversify their portfolios and be able to manage the volatility of markets much better."

Wealth Business Performance

Profit and Revenue Growth

StanChart reported a forecast-beating first-half profit last month, driven by a surge in wealth and global banking revenue as wealth income soared 38%.

The gain was powered by a double-digit rise in investment products as inflows and the number of new accounts increased as market volatility drove up demand for wealth advice.

Strongest Growth Products

Subberwal said managed investments, including public funds and variable capital companies, structured products and cash equities were among the products that experienced the strongest growth. 

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • StanChart is introducing hedge‑fund strategies such as equity market neutral and multi‑strategy fund‑of‑funds to provide low‑correlation, absolute returns amid volatile markets (Subberwal)
  • Global hedge funds delivered about 7% average returns in the first half of 2026—well above the 10‑year H1 average of ~4.1%—driven by AI‑related trading themes (Goldman Sachs)
  • Hedge fund industry AUM surged by a record ~$409 billion in Q2 2026 to hit $5.6 trillion—the largest quarterly increase ever (HFR)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Standard Chartered turning to hedge fund strategies for its wealth clients?
Standard Chartered is adopting hedge fund strategies to help clients cushion the impact of heightened market volatility and achieve more stable returns.
What types of hedge fund strategies are being offered by StanChart?
StanChart is offering equity market neutral and multi-strategy fund of hedge funds, focusing on generating positive, lowly correlated absolute returns.
How has the performance of hedge funds compared to traditional investments recently?
Global hedge funds returned an average of 7% in the first half of 2026, surpassing the 10-year average of 4.1% and outpacing many traditional investments.
What role do alternative investments play in StanChart's wealth management approach?
Alternative investments like hedge funds help diversify portfolios and better manage market volatility for StanChart's affluent client base.
Which investment products experienced the strongest growth at StanChart?
Managed investments including public funds, variable capital companies, structured products, and cash equities saw the strongest growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment,' Unitree CEO says

Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment,' Unitree CEO says

Image for China Evergrande founder sentenced to life in prison

China Evergrande founder sentenced to life in prison

Image for Morning Bid: How long can this Bessent put last?

Morning Bid: How long can this Bessent put last?

Image for Dollar at three-month lows as Treasury seeks to rein in surging bond yields

Dollar at three-month lows as Treasury seeks to rein in surging bond yields

Image for Russian ballistic missiles kill at least five in Ukraine's Kyiv, spark fires

Russian ballistic missiles kill at least five in Ukraine's Kyiv, spark fires

Image for Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran

Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Citi, HSBC, StanChart adopt Ant International’s forex AI tool
Citi, HSBC, StanChart adopt Ant International’s forex AI tool
Image for Bonds steady after US Treasury comes to the rescue
Bonds steady after US Treasury comes to the rescue
Image for Prince Harry and Meghan to move back to Britain, media reports say
Prince Harry and Meghan to move back to Britain, media reports say
Image for Oil prices steady as investors assess US-Iran war outlook
Oil prices steady as investors assess US-Iran war outlook
Image for Fortescue hopes for swift return to normal China trade conditions
Fortescue hopes for swift return to normal China trade conditions
Image for In China, rocket launches fuel tourism and space-age dreams
In China, rocket launches fuel tourism and space-age dreams
Image for Trading Day: Bessent makes his mark 
Trading Day: Bessent makes his mark 
Image for Analysis-Moderna, Merck breakthrough could usher in wave of cancer vaccines
Analysis-Moderna, Merck breakthrough could usher in wave of cancer vaccines
Image for Global yields fall after US Treasury boosts debt buybacks
Global yields fall after US Treasury boosts debt buybacks
Image for Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe
Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe
Image for Dollar falls after US Treasury plans more bond buybacks
Dollar falls after US Treasury plans more bond buybacks
Image for Oil prices settle near 4-week high as Middle East crisis escalates
Oil prices settle near 4-week high as Middle East crisis escalates
View All Finance Posts