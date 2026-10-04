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Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy interview - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Zelenskiy interview

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics War

Russia Announces Escalation of Airstrikes on Ukraine After Zelenskiy Interview

Russia's Response to Zelenskiy's Interview and Escalating Conflict

Russian Defence Ministry's Statement

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia will intensify strikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday, responding to an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he vowed increased attacks on Russian refineries.

The ministry said Russian forces would step up attacks on military facilities, defence industry sites and related infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's Interview and Ukraine's Strategy

Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Refineries

Zelenskiy had told Reuters in an interview published on Saturday that Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians.

Impact of Escalating Airstrikes on Kyiv

Disruption to Infrastructure and Daily Life

Russia has recently escalated strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, including hitting bridges across the Dnipro river. The intensifying campaign has seriously disrupted life for the capital's 3 million residents ahead of the bitter winter months.

Justifications and Denials from Both Sides

Russian Justification for Recent Strikes

The Russian Defence Ministry said its recent strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions were a response to what it described as attacks by Kyiv on civilian targets inside Russia.

Denial of Targeting Civilians

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia will escalate strikes targeting military and defence-industry infrastructure across Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, framing it as retaliation for Zelenskiy’s remarks (devdiscourse.com).
  • Zelenskiy told Reuters that Ukraine will “double down” on hitting Russian oil refineries—key to Moscow’s war economy—but emphasized it will avoid civilian targets (internazionale.it).
  • Recent Russian strikes have targeted critical infrastructure in Kyiv—including multiple bridges over the Dnipro River—disrupting mobility for the city’s 3 million residents amid winter concerns (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia intensifying strikes on Ukraine?
Russia is intensifying strikes in response to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's vow to increase attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Which areas in Ukraine are targeted by the intensified Russian strikes?
The strikes target Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, focusing on military facilities, defence industry sites, and related infrastructure.
What did Zelenskiy say in his recent interview about Ukraine's response?
Zelenskiy stated Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries and will not target civilians.
How have the recent strikes affected Kyiv's residents?
The campaign has disrupted life for Kyiv's 3 million residents, especially ahead of the winter months.
Do Russia and Ukraine admit to targeting civilians?
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their respective strikes.

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