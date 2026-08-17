Intesa Sanpaolo's $966 Million SpaceX Stake Dominates US Portfolio
Intesa Sanpaolo's Investment in SpaceX: Key Details and Impact
Overview of the SpaceX Stake
MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo held a stake worth about $966 million in Elon Musk's SpaceX as of June 30, an SEC filing showed.
Shareholding Details
• Intesa held nearly 5.66 million shares in the rocket and satellite company at the end of the second quarter, the bank said in the filing.
SpaceX Market Capitalisation
• SpaceX listed in June after an initial public offering. Its current market capitalisation amounts to around $1.9 trillion.
Significance Within Intesa's US Portfolio
Largest Holding in US Portfolio
• Intesa's stake in SpaceX is the single largest one in the Italian lender's U.S. share portfolio, according to the filing.
Portfolio Proportion
• The stake makes up about 33% of Intesa's $2.92 billion aggregate U.S. portfolio.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)