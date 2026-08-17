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Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo holds stake in SpaceX worth nearly $1 billion in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo holds stake in SpaceX worth nearly $1 billion in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo's $966 Million SpaceX Stake Dominates US Portfolio

Intesa Sanpaolo's Investment in SpaceX: Key Details and Impact

Overview of the SpaceX Stake

MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo held a stake worth about $966 million in Elon Musk's SpaceX as of June 30, an SEC filing showed.

Shareholding Details

• Intesa held nearly 5.66 million shares in the rocket and satellite company at the end of the second quarter, the bank said in the filing.

SpaceX Market Capitalisation

• SpaceX listed in June after an initial public offering. Its current market capitalisation amounts to around $1.9 trillion.

Significance Within Intesa's US Portfolio

Largest Holding in US Portfolio

• Intesa's stake in SpaceX is the single largest one in the Italian lender's U.S. share portfolio, according to the filing.

Portfolio Proportion

• The stake makes up about 33% of Intesa's $2.92 billion aggregate U.S. portfolio.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa Sanpaolo owned about 5.66 million SpaceX shares at end‑June, valued at ~$966 million according to its SEC filing.
  • SpaceX’s June IPO was the largest in U.S. history, raising ~$75 billion and initially valuing the company at around $1.77 trillion, with market cap later spiking to over $2 trillion on day‑one trading.
  • The SpaceX stake constituted approximately one‑third of Intesa’s $2.92 billion U.S. equity portfolio, underscoring its strategic significance in the bank’s U.S. holdings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Intesa Sanpaolo's stake in SpaceX worth?
As of June 30, Intesa Sanpaolo's stake in SpaceX was valued at approximately $966 million.
What percentage of Intesa Sanpaolo's US portfolio does the SpaceX stake represent?
The SpaceX stake accounts for about 33% of Intesa's $2.92 billion US share portfolio.
How many SpaceX shares does Intesa Sanpaolo hold?
Intesa Sanpaolo holds nearly 5.66 million shares in SpaceX.
What is the current market capitalisation of SpaceX?
SpaceX's market capitalisation is around $1.9 trillion as listed in June after its IPO.

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