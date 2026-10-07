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Rosatom takes full control of Delo to create Russia's biggest logistics group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rosatom takes full control of Delo to create Russia's biggest logistics group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance logistics Russia Mergers & Acquisitions

Rosatom Takes Over Delo to Build Russia’s Largest Logistics Network

Rosatom's Acquisition and Expansion Strategy

Full Control of Delo Group

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom took full control of logistics group Delo in a deal announced on Wednesday, saying it plans to create the country's largest network of rail, road and port terminals.

Rosatom, which previously held 49% of Delo, bought the remaining 51% stake from the company's founder Sergei Shishkaryov. It will combine Delo with its own transport assets, including shipping group FESCO.

Rosatom's Broader Ambitions

Diversification Beyond Nuclear Energy

The deal expands the reach and ambition of Rosatom, which is the world's biggest builder of nuclear power stations but whose operations range far beyond atomic energy.

Development of the Northern Sea Route

It is also the Russian state entity charged with developing the Northern Sea Route, a transport corridor across the Arctic that President Vladimir Putin has championed as a strategic priority.

Financial Details and Stakeholder Statements

Deal Value and Proceeds

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev announced the deal but did not state its value. Shishkaryov confirmed the sale and said he would direct a significant part of the proceeds to "national security needs".

Support for State Budget

He did not give details, but several prominent Russian businessmen have made donations to support the state budget, which has been strained by Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Delo Group's Assets and Operations

Container Logistics and Terminal Assets

Delo is Russia's leading container logistics operator, owning marine and inland terminals, a container fleet with capacity exceeding 220,000 TEU and 40,000 rail platforms.

KSK Grain Terminal

Strategic Importance of KSK

The group also controls the KSK grain terminal at Novorossiysk port, Russia's largest grain export terminal on the Black Sea, with annual capacity of up to 10 million metric tons.

Operational Disruptions

Operations at major Black Sea grain terminals including KSK were temporarily suspended this summer due to security concerns and Ukrainian attacks on port infrastructure.

(Reporting by Anastasiya Lyrchikova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Rosatom now fully controls Delo Group, enabling it to merge Delo’s container terminals, rail platforms and grain infrastructure with FESCO’s existing logistics network.
  • The combined assets position Rosatom as Russia’s biggest transport and logistics conglomerate, spanning rail, road, maritime, and Arctic routes including the Northern Sea Route.
  • Delo’s KSK grain terminal (10.5 million tonnes capacity) and NUTEP container terminal (700,000 TEU capacity)—which reached record volumes in 2024—strengthen resilience despite recent Black Sea disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What company did Rosatom acquire to form Russia's largest logistics group?
Rosatom acquired full control of Delo Group by buying the remaining 51% stake from founder Sergei Shishkaryov.
What assets does Rosatom plan to combine with Delo?
Rosatom will combine Delo with its own transport assets, including shipping group FESCO, to expand its logistics network.
What is the strategic significance of the acquisition for Russia?
The deal aims to create Russia's largest network of rail, road, and port terminals, supporting the development of the Northern Sea Route prioritized by President Vladimir Putin.
What is Delo Group known for in the Russian logistics sector?
Delo is Russia's leading container logistics operator, controlling marine and inland terminals, a vast container fleet, and the KSK grain terminal at Novorossiysk port.
Were Black Sea grain terminals affected in 2023?
Yes, operations at major Black Sea grain terminals including KSK were temporarily suspended in 2023 due to security concerns and Ukrainian attacks.

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