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German inflation accelerates slightly more than expected in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German inflation accelerates slightly more than expected in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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German Inflation Accelerates to 3.3% in September, Above Forecasts

September Inflation Data and Market Expectations

Preliminary Figures from the Federal Statistics Office

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German inflation accelerated slightly more than expected in September to 3.3% year-on-year, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analyst Forecasts Versus Actual Results

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the EU-harmonised consumer price index to come in at 3.2% in September, compared with 2.9% the month before.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • The harmonised consumer price index (HICP) jumped to 3.3% year‑on‑year in September from 2.9% in August, surpassing the Reuters‑survey forecast of 3.2% (destatis.de).
  • Energy costs remain a key factor: August saw a 10.5% year‑on‑year rise in energy prices—the highest since February 2023—setting the tone for continued inflation pressure (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Low gas reserves (around 53% as of early September vs. 70% average) exacerbate inflation risks heading into winter, suggesting further cost pressures for households and industry (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German inflation rate in September?
The German inflation rate in September was 3.3% year-on-year.
How did September's inflation compare to analyst expectations?
September's inflation rate of 3.3% was slightly higher than the 3.2% expected by analysts.
What was the inflation rate in Germany for the previous month?
The inflation rate in Germany for the previous month was 2.9% year-on-year.
Which index is referenced for German inflation in the article?
The EU-harmonised consumer price index is referenced for German inflation.

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