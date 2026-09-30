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European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking payments European Union

European Payment Networks Unite to Boost Independence from US Systems

European Payment Groups Collaborate for Cross-Border Payment Solutions

MADRID/PARIS/MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European domestic payment groups serving 130 million people, including Spain's Bizum, Italy's Bancomat and Wero, said on Wednesday they were combining forces to form a joint company to oversee cross-border payments.

Reducing Reliance on US Payment Giants

Europe has been trying to curb its dependence on Visa and Mastercard, over fears the Trump administration ‌could limit access to the US payments infrastructure. The two US giants now handle almost two-thirds of the bloc's card payments. 

European Central Bank’s Digital Euro Initiative

While the European Central Bank aims to introduce a digital euro by 2029, essentially an online wallet guaranteed by the ECB but operated by private companies including banks, national payment systems are focused on interlinking their own networks.

The Role of the European Network for Payments (ENP)

The new European Network for Payments (ENP) will be based in Madrid and operate a common interoperability hub, joining up the different payment systems, the firms said in a statement.

Payments Sovereignty and Policy Priorities

European policymakers have made payments sovereignty a priority as a fragmenting global order raises risks over access to payments systems and new forms of money challenge the euro.

ENP Founders and Coverage

ENP's founders are Bancomat, Bizum, EPI Company/Wero, SIBS-MB WAY and Vipps MobilePay, which together serve around 130 million users across 13 European countries, representing more than 70% of the population of the EU and Norway.

Technical Integration and Future Expansion

The network would connect existing payment systems through a common technical and operational layer based on European standards and instant account-to-account payments, they said.

Phased Rollout and Expansion Plans

Other European payment schemes could join in the future, they said, adding that a phased rollout will begin with cross-border person-to-person payments, followed by e-commerce and point-of-sale transactions. 

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado in Madrid, Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris and Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • ENP unites major European payment schemes across 13 countries, covering about 130 million users, to enable cross‑border interoperability via a shared hub
  • The move bolsters Europe’s payment sovereignty amid concerns over reliance on Visa and Mastercard, which process nearly two‑thirds of the bloc’s card payments
  • This initiative complements the digital euro project by the ECB — slated for pilot launch in mid‑2027 and possible issuance in 2029 — contributing to a more integrated, resilient, and autonomous European payments ecosystem

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the European Network for Payments (ENP)?
ENP is a joint company formed by European domestic payment groups to oversee and interlink cross-border payments in Europe.
Which payment groups are founding members of ENP?
Founding members include Bancomat, Bizum, EPI Company/Wero, SIBS-MB WAY, and Vipps MobilePay.
Why are European payment systems joining forces?
They aim to reduce dependence on US payment giants Visa and Mastercard and enhance Europe's payments sovereignty.
What services will ENP initially offer?
ENP will first enable cross-border person-to-person payments, followed by e-commerce and point-of-sale transactions.
Where will the ENP be headquartered?
The ENP will be based in Madrid, Spain.

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