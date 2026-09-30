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France's Sekoia rolls out AI cybersecurity platform to its clients - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Sekoia rolls out AI cybersecurity platform to its clients

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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French Firm Sekoia Unveils Elevate: AI Cybersecurity Platform for Clients

Launch of Sekoia's Elevate AI Cybersecurity Platform

Sept 30 (Reuters) - French cybersecurity firm Sekoia rolled out its cybersecurity AI agentic tool Elevate to its clients, following an early access program with around 2,000 customers, it said on Wednesday. 

Criminals are increasingly resorting to AI agents, with cyberattacks multiplying and changing in scale, prompting cybersecurity firms to develop their own AI-powered countermeasures. 

Key Features and Benefits of Elevate

  • Autonomous Threat Analysis

    Elevate is a platform that allows clients to connect their preferred AI model and provide it with the tools needed to analyse cybersecurity threats autonomously

  • Improved Investigation Times

    Service providers in Europe and the US, who tested the tool in early access, reported investigation times cut by up to fivefold, the company said

  • System Integration and Effectiveness

    CEO Perspective

    "The model alone is not the moat," CEO Freddy Milesi said, adding that what makes AI models effective is "the system around it"

Sekoia's Client Base and Company Background

  • Notable Clients

    Sekoia, founded in 2022, counts EDF, Vinci, and the French armed forces ministry among its clients

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Elevate allows clients to connect their own AI model and provides tools enabling autonomous cybersecurity threat analysis, with full transparency and auditability. (sekoia.com)
  • Service providers in Europe and the US in early access reported up to 5× faster investigations. (linkedin.com)
  • Introduced in early access to around 2,000 customers and now widely rolled out; Sekoia was founded in 2022 and counts EDF, Vinci and the French Ministry of Armed Forces among its clients. (sekoia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sekoia's new AI cybersecurity platform called?
Sekoia's new AI cybersecurity platform is named Elevate.
How did early access users benefit from Sekoia Elevate?
Early access users reported investigation times cut by up to fivefold.
What functionality does the Elevate platform provide?
Elevate lets clients connect their preferred AI model and analyze cybersecurity threats autonomously.
Which major organizations use Sekoia's platforms?
Clients include EDF, Vinci, and the French armed forces ministry.
Why are cybersecurity firms like Sekoia developing AI tools?
Cybersecurity firms are developing AI tools to counteract the rise of AI-driven cyberattacks.

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