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Finance

Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology to shed up to 180 jobs at German sites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance industry Automotive Germany

Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology Announces Up to 180 Job Cuts in Germany

Job Cuts and Reorganisation Details

Overview of Workforce Reductions

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology will cut around 160 to 180 jobs at its Essen and Ennepetal sites as part of a reorganisation of its chassis business, the company said on Wednesday.

Departments Affected

The workforce reductions will primarily affect development and engineering functions, while shock absorber production in Ennepetal will remain unchanged. The specific measures will now be discussed with employee representatives, the company said.

Implementation Timeline

The new structure is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The job cuts impact development and engineering roles at Essen and Ennepetal, while shock absorber production remains intact.
  • This move is part of a broader reorganisation under the Automotive Technology segment’s realignment aimed at improving competitiveness and preparing for stand‑alone structuring starting in 2025 strategic plan.
  • Similar cost‑cutting and workforce shifts have occurred in Hungary (200 affected, 60 new roles in Budapest) and earlier plans to phase out powertrain automation engineering by 2026 reflect a consistent restructuring drive.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology cut?
Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology plans to cut around 160 to 180 jobs at its Essen and Ennepetal sites.
Which locations are affected by the Thyssenkrupp job cuts?
The job cuts will affect the Essen and Ennepetal sites in Germany.
Which departments will be most impacted by the workforce reduction?
The workforce reductions will primarily affect development and engineering functions.
Will shock absorber production in Ennepetal be affected?
Shock absorber production in Ennepetal will remain unchanged despite the job cuts.
When will the new structure at Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology take effect?
The new structure is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

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