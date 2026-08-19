UK Investigates Trainline, Virgin Atlantic Over Ticket Pricing Transparency

Competition and Markets Authority Launches Probe Into Ticket Pricing Practices

Aug 19 (Reuters) - UK competition regulator has launched a probe into how rail and coach ticketing operator Trainline and British airline Virgin Atlantic show their total pricing when customers book tickets, in a bid to ease rising costs of living.

Scope of the Investigation

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it was launching the investigation into three firms, including a RED Driving School, over concerns that customers were not shown the total price upfront when buying train and coach tickets, holidays or driving lessons.

Trainline's Response

"Trainline has proactively engaged with the CMA over several months and is taking steps to enhance the presentation of certain fees," Trainline said, adding it will continue to work with the regulator to ensure transparency.

Virgin Atlantic and RED Driving School

Comments from the Companies

Virgin Atlantic and RED could not be reached for comments immediately.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)