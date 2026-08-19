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UK to probe Trainline, Virgin Atlantic, others over pricing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to probe Trainline, Virgin Atlantic, others over pricing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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UK Investigates Trainline, Virgin Atlantic Over Ticket Pricing Transparency

Competition and Markets Authority Launches Probe Into Ticket Pricing Practices

Aug 19 (Reuters) - UK competition regulator has launched a probe into how rail and coach ticketing operator Trainline and British airline Virgin Atlantic show their total pricing when customers book tickets, in a bid to ease rising costs of living.

Scope of the Investigation

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it was launching the investigation into three firms, including a RED Driving School, over concerns that customers were not shown the total price upfront when buying train and coach tickets, holidays or driving lessons.

Trainline's Response

"Trainline has proactively engaged with the CMA over several months and is taking steps to enhance the presentation of certain fees," Trainline said, adding it will continue to work with the regulator to ensure transparency.

Virgin Atlantic and RED Driving School

Comments from the Companies

Virgin Atlantic and RED could not be reached for comments immediately.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched investigations into three firms—Trainline, Virgin Atlantic and RED Driving School—for concerns that customers weren’t shown total prices upfront, potentially breaching drip‑pricing rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (gov.uk).
  • Trainline has engaged proactively with the CMA and is enhancing fee presentation; this follows prior action by the CMA targeting similar practices in sectors such as driving schools (e.g., AA Driving School) and ticket platforms (e.g., StubHub), where penalties and refunds were imposed (orr.gov.uk).
  • The probe reflects an intensified CMA enforcement drive to curb hidden fees and improve transparency in consumer-facing sectors amid rising living costs; regulators are also supporting businesses via guidance campaigns like the CMA’s Clear Pricing initiative (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK competition regulator investigating Trainline and Virgin Atlantic?
The UK competition regulator is probing whether Trainline and Virgin Atlantic are showing the total ticket price upfront to ensure transparency for customers.
What are the concerns leading to this pricing investigation?
The investigation follows concerns that customers may not be shown the full cost of tickets, holidays, or lessons upfront, impacting cost-of-living pressures.
Which companies are involved in the investigation?
Trainline, Virgin Atlantic, and RED Driving School are the companies currently under investigation by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.
How is Trainline responding to the CMA's probe?
Trainline has proactively engaged with the CMA and is making changes to enhance fee transparency and presentation.

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