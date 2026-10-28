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German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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German Consumer Sentiment Dips as Inflation Fears Weigh on Spending

Overview of German Consumer Sentiment and Economic Indicators

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to slip marginally heading into November, a survey showed on Wednesday, amid growing inflation and subdued income prospects.

The consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) and the GfK market research institute, fell to -30.8 points for November from -30.6 in October, slightly better than the average estimate of -30.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Consumer Reactions and Expert Insights

"Consumers are looking increasingly optimistically at economic developments, but when it comes to their own wallets, scepticism still prevails," said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM.

"Growing worries about inflation and subdued income prospects are dampening willingness to make larger purchases, even if the propensity to save is falling somewhat," he added.

Shifts in Economic and Income Expectations

Consumers' economic expectations improved for a sixth consecutive month, rising to 2.1 points from -3.4 and moving above zero for the first time since the outbreak of the Iran war.

Income expectations fell by 0.7 points to -15.7, a modest decline after last month's slump and despite a higher inflation rate.

Willingness to Buy and Save

Willingness to buy lost slightly more than a point to reach -11.9, while the price expectations indicator rose to 1.0 points, into positive territory.

NIM said that suggested consumers again expect somewhat higher inflation, after inflation rose to 3.3% in September on higher fuel prices.

Willingness to save, which had risen sharply last month, fell by 4.3 points to 17.2, which remains high but supports the consumer climate.

Key Consumer Sentiment Data

  NOV 2026 OCT 2026 NOV 2025

Consumer climate -30.8 -30.6 -24.1

Components OCT 2026 SEP 2026 OCT 2025

Economic expectations 2.1 -3.4 0.8

Income expectations -15.7 -15.0 2.3

Willingness to buy -11.9 -10.8 -9.3

Willingness to save 17.2 21.5 15.8

Survey Methodology and Index Explanation

NOTES:

The survey was conducted October 1-12, 2026, among about 2,000 consumers.

The consumer sentiment index is designed to forecast consumer behaviour in the following month.

A one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

A reading above zero indicates year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop.

Income expectations show how consumers assess the development of their household's financial situation over the next 12 months.

Economic expectations show how consumers assess the development of Germany's general economic situation over the next 12 months.

(Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Consumer sentiment slipped marginally to –30.8 for November, slightly better than –30.9 Reuters forecast
  • Economic expectations improved for a sixth straight month, rising above zero to 2.1, but income expectations and willingness to buy remain subdued
  • Inflation at 3.3% in September—highest since late 2023—continues to pressure households and dampen spending

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current level of German consumer sentiment?
The German consumer sentiment index fell to -30.8 points for November 2026, down slightly from -30.6 in October.
How has inflation affected German consumers?
Growing worries about inflation and subdued income prospects have dampened consumers' willingness to make larger purchases.
What are the expectations for income and economic growth?
Economic expectations rose to 2.1 points, while income expectations fell to -15.7, indicating ongoing concerns about personal finances.
How did willingness to buy and willingness to save change?
Willingness to buy dropped to -11.9, while willingness to save decreased to 17.2 but remains historically high.
When was the survey conducted and how many people participated?
The survey was conducted October 1-12, 2026, among about 2,000 German consumers.

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