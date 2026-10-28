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STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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STOXX 600 Dips on Mixed Earnings and Rising Oil Prices Across Europe

European Markets React to Earnings Reports and Oil Price Surge

Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Wednesday as investors weighed a flood of earnings reports from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Santander, with higher oil prices also adding to the muted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.16% at 642.64 points by 0811 GMT.

Banking Sector Performance

Deutsche Bank Surpasses Expectations

Deutsche Bank gained 3.5% after reporting a 2% rise in third-quarter profit, above analysts' estimates, defying expectations for a decline.

Santander's Earnings Disappoint

On the flip side, Spain's Santander fell 2.9% after third-quarter earnings, leading the bank-heavy Spanish benchmark down 1%, the most among peers.

Commodities and Sector Movements

Oil Prices and Energy Sector

Oil prices climbed more than 2%, dampening risk appetite ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision due on Thursday. The energy sector edged 0.4% higher.

Technology Sector Advances

AI Enthusiasm and Upcoming US Earnings

Technology names were another bright spot, advancing 0.3% on rekindled AI enthusiasm and ahead of pivotal earnings from Wall Street majors Alphabet and Microsoft, due after US markets close on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Bank beat expectations, boosting its stock and offering a bright spot for European markets.
  • Santander’s weaker earnings dragged down Spanish banks, impacting the broader STOXX 600 performance.
  • Rising oil prices dampened risk sentiment and heightened focus on the European Central Bank’s upcoming rate decision, raising concerns around inflation and policy direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the STOXX 600 fall on Wednesday?
The STOXX 600 declined due to mixed corporate earnings results and higher oil prices, which affected investor sentiment.
Which earnings had the biggest impact on European stocks?
Deutsche Bank's better-than-expected profits lifted its shares, while Santander's results led to a decline in the Spanish market.
How did oil prices affect European markets?
Oil prices climbed more than 2%, dampening risk appetite and contributing to muted market sentiment.
What sectors performed well despite the market decline?
The energy and technology sectors both edged higher, partially offsetting broader declines in the market.
What is the market anticipating from the European Central Bank?
Investors are awaiting the ECB's rate decision, which is expected to influence further market movement.

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