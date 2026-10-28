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Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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China’s New AI Export Curbs: Impact on Technology and Global Business

Overview and Implications of China’s AI Export Restrictions

By Claire Fu, Eduardo Baptista and Laurie Chen

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's proposed artificial intelligence export curbs will push a business model favoured by Beijing and the industry's biggest players: keeping valuable technology at home while selling access to it abroad as rivalry with the US intensifies.

The draft rules, released on October 16, distinguish between foreign customers using Chinese AI services and foreign companies obtaining the models, data or expertise needed to operate or reproduce them independently.

Business Model Shift and Strategic Preferences

"The structure the leadership prefers, with IP and R&D kept onshore and operations and access sold abroad, is the one the market was already converging on," said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, Beijing-based managing director at consultancy Ankura.

The new rules would broadly allow overseas users to access Chinese AI through websites and cloud platforms while subjecting some transfers of underlying technology or deployments overseas to government approval.

That distinction matters for developers that rely on computing facilities abroad, where they can gain access to powerful chips constrained by US export restrictions on China.

China is expected to adopt the proposals by the end of the year and issue guidelines on implementation later, according to a source familiar with the discussions who requested anonymity because the timetable was not public.

Details of the Draft Rules

The draft would add 23 AI-related technologies to a list of technologies banned or restricted from export, including advanced models, agents that carry out tasks with limited human direction and technology used to design chips and run vast computing facilities. A temporary requirement to register certain transfers took effect immediately.

Industry Response and Clarification Needs

Impact on AI Companies and Overseas Operations

COMPANIES SEEK CLARIFICATION

The rules could impact how leading Chinese AI firms run advanced models on overseas data centres, structure international partnerships and handle foreign investment or ownership of AI assets.

DeepSeek, Moonshot and Z.AI offer models to overseas customers through websites or cloud platforms. Some Chinese AI developers have also turned to overseas computing facilities to access advanced chips restricted from export to China. Nvidia's most advanced processors cannot be exported to China under US restrictions.

Researchers at major Chinese AI labs are seeking clarification on whether they can train or run their most advanced models on foreign-owned overseas servers, according to a person briefed on the matter who declined to be identified because the discussions were not public.

In a worst-case scenario, developers might have to maintain separate domestic and overseas versions of the same downloadable model, the person said.

Legal and Technical Uncertainties

Liu Jing, a senior partner at Beijing Dacheng Law Offices who participated in consultations with policymakers, told Reuters companies also wanted more clarity on the tests used to determine which models would be covered.

The draft specifies three tests: the computing work needed to train a model, with a threshold of 10 to the power of 26 calculations; its size, measured by at least 2 trillion parameters; or placing among the world's top 10 in certain assessments of performance, use or efficiency.

Parameters are the numerical settings a model learns during training. The ranking test could cover smaller systems that excel at specialised tasks, but the draft does not identify which rankings would count.

Chinese law firm Han Kun, in an analysis, also questioned how regulators would count the size of models that activate only some of their components for each task, and said one proposed chip-design provision could reach beyond the most advanced products because it lacks a minimum performance requirement.

The proposals are open for public comment until November 15. China's commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Ownership, Corporate Deals, and Security Concerns

Foreign Ownership and Registration Requirements

OVERSEAS OWNERSHIP

The rules could extend beyond model releases to corporate deals. Registration requirements, effective from October 16, cover transfers that put Chinese technology under foreign ownership or control, including qualifying transactions already underway, according to an analysis by law firm Fangda.

Beijing's move earlier this year to order Meta to unwind its more than $2 billion acquisition of Chinese-founded AI startup Manus has already shown the risks facing foreign buyers.

Computing Centres and Technology Transfers

For computing centres, the draft provides simplified approvals for Chinese companies building and operating their own facilities abroad, but not expressly for transferring technology to foreign customers to build equivalent systems, Han Kun said.

The controls also cover methods for coordinating more than 10,000 AI chips.

Security and Strategic Objectives

Montufar-Helu said security concerns, including keeping powerful cyberattack capabilities and sensitive data in China, accompanied a commercial aim to retain valuable technological advantages.

Yang Jingru, a partner at law firm Jincheng Tongda & Neal, described the emerging approach as a counterpart to US restrictions on China's access to advanced technology and investment.

"The US controls the inflow of computing power, hardware and capital, while China is beginning to systematically manage the outflow of models and technological assets," Yang wrote.

(Reporting by Claire Fu in Singapore, Eduardo Baptista and Laurie Chen in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The draft, issued on October 16, 2026 as Announcement No. 48, proposes adding 40 technologies—23 in AI—to China’s catalogue of restricted or prohibited exports, with immediate pre-export registration imposed. 14 would be banned outright, 26 subject to licensing. (cms.law)
  • Controls target transfers of core model elements—weights, code, architecture, checkpoints, training/inference optimizations—meeting any one of three thresholds: ≥ 10²⁶ training FLOPs, ≥ 2 trillion parameters, or placement in global top‑10 performance/ranking. (kompositenews.com)
  • China distinguishes between controlled technology transfers and overseas access via API/web/SaaS or lightweight, which generally remain exempt; facilitation measures (e.g. auto‑licensing) may apply in certain open‑source or overseas R&D contexts. (whitecase.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What do China's proposed AI export curbs involve?
China's draft rules restrict the export of key AI technologies, allowing foreign access to AI services but limiting the transfer of underlying models and expertise without government approval.
How could the new AI export rules impact Chinese tech companies?
The rules may affect how Chinese firms use overseas data centers, structure partnerships, and handle foreign ownership, possibly requiring separate domestic and overseas AI model versions.
Which technologies are covered under China's draft AI export curbs?
The draft adds 23 AI-related technologies, including advanced models, chip-design tech, and agents capable of complex tasks, to a list of restricted exports.
Why is China implementing stricter controls on AI exports?
China aims to keep valuable AI intellectual property and R&D within the country while selling only access abroad, intensifying its technology rivalry with the US.
What challenges do Chinese AI companies face under the new rules?
Companies seek clarity on thresholds, performance tests, and regulatory definitions, as well as compliance when using foreign servers or structuring cross-border deals.

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