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Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Aena Sees 12% Profit Rise in Nine Months as Spanish Air Travel Soars

Strong Financial and Passenger Growth for Aena in 2026

Profit and Revenue Performance

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday its net profit in the first nine months rose 12% from the same period a year ago, while passenger traffic at its Spanish airports grew at a faster pace than its forecast for the whole year.

Factors Driving Growth

The company is benefiting from a diversion of travel demand towards Spain and other southern European countries since spring, as the region is seen as a safe tourist destination while the Iran war has affected travel to locations in and around the Middle East.

Key Performance Highlights

• Aena's airports in Spain handled 257.2 million passengers during the first nine months of 2026, up 4.1% year-on-year and above its estimate of 3% growth in passenger traffic this year.

• The company posted a net profit of €1.77 billion ($1.97 billion) between January and September, in line with analysts' average forecast.

• Revenue rose 10% to €5.28 billion in January-September, below analysts' average forecast of €5.69 billion.

• Aena attributed its results to passenger traffic growth and higher airline fees.

Passenger Trends and Forecasts

• Around 60% of passengers using its Spanish airports during the period travelled to or from other European countries.

• The operator had raised its 2026 forecast for growth in passenger traffic to 3% in July, due to strong arrivals in Spain, after previously expecting 1.3% growth for the year.

Airline Capacity and Industry Outlook

• Airlines operating in Spain plan to offer 145.6 million seats for the upcoming winter season, 5.5% more than during the previous October-March period, airline lobby ALA said this week.($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit grew 12% to €1.77 billion; revenues up 10% to €5.28 billion, slightly below forecasts.
  • Passenger traffic rose 4.1% to 257.2 million, exceeding the 3% target as Spain benefited from diverted travel demand.
  • Aena raised its full‑year traffic growth forecast to 3% in July; airlines plan a 5.5% increase in winter seating, reinforcing optimistic traffic momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aena's net profit in the first nine months of 2026?
Aena posted a net profit of €1.77 billion ($1.97 billion) between January and September 2026.
How much did passenger traffic grow at Aena's Spanish airports?
Passenger traffic at Aena's Spanish airports rose 4.1% year-on-year, handling 257.2 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026.
What factors contributed to Aena's profit increase?
Aena's profit rise was driven by increased passenger traffic and higher airline fees.

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