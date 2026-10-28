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Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Volkswagen to Globalise China-Developed Technology for International Markets

Volkswagen's Strategy to Leverage China-Developed Technologies Globally

Introduction: Expanding Innovation Beyond China

HEFEI, China, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is bringing China-developed technologies to overseas markets including South America and South Africa, as the German automaker seeks to bolster its global competitiveness by banking on China as a key innovation hub.

Compact Main Platform and Global South Rollout

Volkswagen announced on Wednesday that its Compact Main Platform with the China Electronic Architecture, developed by its research and development center in China's eastern Hefei city in partnership with Chinese firms, will feature in its next-generation models targeting the Global South markets. The rollout will begin in South America by the end of the decade.

China as a Product and Tech Hub

“China is a key innovation engine for the Volkswagen Group — and increasingly a product and tech hub for our global markets," Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement. "We call it in China, and beyond."

Shift in Localisation Strategy

The move marks a shift from Volkswagen's prior "In China, for China" localisation strategy as the automaker struggles to revive its China sales and turn tech tie-ups with local partners such as Xpeng and Horizon Robotics into commercial success. Reuters reported earlier on Volkswagen's weak debut of its first model jointly developed with Xpeng.

Restructuring and Export Ambitions

The German automaker — undergoing its largest restructuring in 89 years — aims to transform its China operations from an erstwhile profit engine into a cost-efficient development and export base. Volkswagen also announced plans to ship more China-built Volkswagen and Jetta cars to South America and Africa in the coming years.

Industry-Wide Trends

Legacy automakers, including General Motors, Hyundai and Renault, are increasingly adopting similar strategies to globalise their China-developed technologies as they vie against Chinese competitors in international markets.

Technological Advancements

As part of its technological advancements, Volkswagen also unveiled VEGA, a package featuring 850-volt fast charging and Level 3 autonomous-driving readiness, slated for a 2027 launch.

Market Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Declining Market Share in China

DWINDLING MARKET SHARE

The update comes as Volkswagen battles a dwindling market share in China, where domestic firms such as BYD and Geely have outpaced foreign rivals in electric vehicles, software, and price-driven competition.

Localisation and Product Offensive

Volkswagen's response had been its "In China, for China" localisation strategy. The group has said its local development model can cut development time by up to 30%, while its China Electronic Architecture, jointly developed by Volkswagen and Xpeng, is intended to support software-defined vehicles across multiple platforms and powertrains.

Volkswagen has described its current product offensive in China as part of an effort to "regain the lead" in China.

Export Destinations and Exclusions

It has identified Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa as potential destinations for China-developed models, while ruling out Europe and North America for now.

Competition with Chinese Automakers

That puts Volkswagen alongside Chinese automakers that are pursuing exports more aggressively as domestic competition intensifies, capacity expands and growth in the home market becomes harder to sustain.

The export push is increasingly central to the growth plans of Chinese manufacturers, although it is meeting trade barriers and political resistance in some markets.

Market Outlook and Strategic Implications

Volkswagen China chief Ralf Brandstatter expects China’s passenger-car market to shrink by 20% this year, or by about 4.5 million vehicles.

For Volkswagen, however, taking Chinese-developed technology abroad is not simply an opportunity to lower costs. It is also a test of whether the group's China reset can produce vehicles that appeal to consumers in China and beyond, analysts have said.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen will deploy its China‑developed Compact Main Platform and CEA tech in next‑gen models for South America and South Africa, starting before 2030, under a new global strategy (Reuters Oct 28, 2026) (investing.com).
  • The Hefei‑based R&D center (VCTC) has enabled 30% faster development and 40% lower costs via CMP and CEA, reinforcing China as a tech hub for Volkswagen’s global markets (volkswagen-group.com).
  • Volkswagen’s strategy shift reflects pressure from falling China sales and intense local EV competition, while legacy automakers also globalise China‑developed tech to compete abroad (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Volkswagen’s new global strategy regarding China-developed technology?
Volkswagen is shifting to globalise China-developed technology by exporting it to overseas markets such as South America and South Africa, moving away from its previous 'In China, for China' strategy.
Which markets will first receive China-developed Volkswagen vehicles?
Volkswagen will begin rolling out China-developed vehicles in markets like South America by the end of the decade, with plans to expand to Africa and potentially Southeast Asia.
What technological advancements did Volkswagen unveil?
Volkswagen unveiled the VEGA package, featuring 850-volt fast charging and Level 3 autonomous-driving readiness, slated for a 2027 launch.
Why is Volkswagen focusing on China as an innovation hub?
Volkswagen views China as a key innovation engine due to rapid technological advancements and intends to use its China operations as a cost-efficient development and export base.
How does the new strategy differ from Volkswagen’s previous approach?
Previously, Volkswagen focused on localising products specifically for the Chinese market; now it plans to export China-developed technology to additional global markets, especially the Global South.

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