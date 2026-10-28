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Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Volkswagen’s Transformation: From Wartime Origins to Modern Reinvention

By Rachel More

The Evolution of Volkswagen: Key Historical Milestones

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - From a single-model company rising from the ashes of World War Two, to a sprawling automotive empire with global reach, Volkswagen has undergone repeated reinventions on its way to becoming the world's second-largest automaker.

Here is a look at the company's history as it faces what could become its biggest restructuring in its 89-year history.

The 'People's Car' of Nazi Germany

Hitler’s Vision for the German Auto Industry

In February 1933, days after becoming German chancellor, Adolf Hitler attends the Berlin motor show, using one of his first speeches in power to promote the German auto industry and announce a large-scale Autobahn-building effort.

Ferdinand Porsche and the Birth of Volkswagen

A year later, Austrian car designer Ferdinand Porsche, who later founded the namesake car brand, proposes a "people's car" or "Volkswagen", with four seats and speeds suited to the nation's new Autobahn network.

The idea is taken up by Hitler.

The Founding and Wartime Shift

In May 1937, the Nazi labour organisation German Labour Front (DAF) founds the "Corporation to Prepare the Way for the German People's Car", what we know today as Volkswagen. In February 1939, Ferdinand Porsche's KdF-Wagen, the precursor to the VW Beetle, is unveiled at the Berlin motor show.

Plans to mass produce the car and sell it to industrial workers through an instalment savings scheme never materialise as the outbreak of the war prompts a shift to armaments production and deliveries of utility vehicles for the German army.

Salvaging the Beetle

Postwar Recovery and British Influence

After the May 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces, ending the war in Europe, British Army engineer Ivan Hirst is sent to inspect the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg. He persuades occupation authorities to keep the factory and restart Beetle production.

The Beetle’s Global Success

A decade later in 1955, the one-millionth Beetle rolls off the Wolfsburg production line. It will go on to become driver of West Germany's postwar "Wirtschaftswunder" economic boom and an icon of 1960s "flower power" counterculture.

Privatization and State Ownership

In August 1960, Volkswagen is privatised, with the company's home state of Lower Saxony receiving a 20% stake, which it has retained until today.

VW's Rise to Multibrand Empire

Acquisitions and Expansion

In early 1965, Volkswagen acquires Auto Union GmbH and its dormant Audi brand from what was then Daimler-Benz, starting a decades-long transition from Beetle maker to the multibrand empire it is today.

The Golf and International Growth

In March 1974, production of the Volkswagen Golf begins. The Beetle successor becomes a bestseller for Volkswagen. 

Entry into China

In 1983, as global trade flows are shifting, the first Chinese-built VW Santana rolls off the production line in Anting, marking the start of Volkswagen's rise in China — a key market that would go on to underpin its business model for decades.

Piech Era and Brand Expansion

A decade later, Ferdinand Piech, the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, becomes Volkswagen CEO, launching a period of aggressive expansion that adds brands including Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti.

Porsche Takeover and Family Control

In 2008, Porsche attempts to take over Volkswagen, a plan that backfires and instead results in a reverse takeover in which Volkswagen acquires the smaller sports car brand. However, the Porsche and Piech families remain Volkswagen's top shareholders via their investment holding firm.

Dieselgate and the Big EV Clean-Up

The Emissions Scandal

In September 2015, the scandal broke over Volkswagen's use of illegal software to rig US emissions tests of its diesel engines, plunging the company into one of the biggest crises in automotive history and costing it more than €32 billion ($36 billion) in fines, refits and legal costs.

Pivot to Electric Vehicles

A pivot to electric vehicles follows and by 2019, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel hails Volkswagen's EV ambitions. She and then-CEO Herbert Diess watch the first ID.3 roll off the production line in Zwickau, VW's first all-electric car factory.

Leadership Turmoil and Transition Challenges

However, by September 2021, Diess warns that a mismanaged transition to EVs could cost the company 30,000 jobs. He is ousted the following year amid tensions with labour unions and problems with his software strategy.

China Turns from Profit Driver to Problem

Porsche IPO and Declining Sales

In September 2022, Porsche celebrates a blockbuster initial public offering, promising margins similar to those of rival sports brand Ferrari. Sales in China, however, begin to collapse soon after, turning the brand from cash cow to a drag on results in a matter of years.

Rise of Chinese Competitors

By 2023, Chinese EV champion BYD dethrones Volkswagen as China's top-selling automaker. Local competitors set the pace on software, development speed and pricing as the world's largest car market rapidly shifts to EVs.

New Entrants and Price Competition

More Chinese rivals, like smartphone maker Xiaomi, join the race, with cars, such as the SU7 electric sedan selling at around a third of the price of Porsche's Taycan.

Restructuring, and Restructuring Again

Job Cuts and Plant Closures

In late 2024, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume agrees with unions to cut 35,000 jobs at VW in Germany by the end of the decade, but plant closures are averted.

Tariffs and Financial Pressure

In April 2025, US President Donald Trump unveils sweeping tariffs that cost Volkswagen billions of euros a year, compounding pressure from China woes and mounting EV costs.

Mass Layoffs and Boardroom Decisions

By mid-2026, news emerges of plans by Volkswagen management to double layoffs across the group to 100,000, with up to four plants facing closure — including its model EV plant in Zwickau.

In September, Volkswagen's fractious supervisory board accepts the plan, with the unions and the state of Lower Saxony dropping their opposition — but only under pressure from management and the owner families.

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Founded in 1937 as a Nazi‑era “people’s car” project by the German Labour Front and Ferdinand Porsche, VW shifted to wartime production during World War II (history.com).
  • After WWII, British Major Ivan Hirst revived the bombed Wolfsburg factory, enabling Beetle production to resume in December 1945, laying the foundation for VW’s post‑war success (volkswagen-newsroom.com).
  • VW expanded into a global multi‑brand group: acquiring Audi (1965), adding Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti (late 1990s), integrating Porsche (2012) and others, becoming the world’s second‑largest automaker (uploads.vw-mms.de).
  • The “Dieselgate” emissions scandal erupted in 2015, costing VW over $33 billion in fines, settlements, and compensation by mid‑2020, and leading to criminal convictions of former executives (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Volkswagen founded?
Volkswagen was founded in 1937 as part of a Nazi German initiative to create a 'people's car' designed by Ferdinand Porsche.
What role did the Volkswagen Beetle play in the company’s history?
The Volkswagen Beetle drove West Germany's postwar economic boom and became a symbol of the 1960s counterculture.
How did Volkswagen become a multibrand automotive empire?
Volkswagen expanded by acquiring brands like Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti, transitioning from a single-model company to a global giant.
What was Dieselgate and how did it affect Volkswagen?
Dieselgate refers to Volkswagen's use of illegal software to cheat US emissions tests, costing the company over €32 billion in fines and legal costs.
How is Volkswagen transitioning towards electric vehicles?
After Dieselgate, Volkswagen pivoted to electric vehicles, launching models like the ID.3 and investing in all-electric car factories.

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