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Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Unilever Surpasses Quarterly Sales Estimates with Strong Pricing and Demand

Unilever's Third-Quarter Financial Performance

Quarterly Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods major Unilever reported third-quarter underlying sales growth of 5.2% on Wednesday, beating market expectations, on strong pricing and demand.  

Analyst Projections and Market Consensus

Analysts were expecting underlying sales growth of 4.8% for the three months to September, according to a company-compiled consensus.  

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying sales growth of 5.2% in Q3 (to September) exceeded consensus estimates of 4.8%, reflecting robust demand and strategic pricing.
  • Strong momentum in emerging markets—particularly India and Latin America—and power brands like Dove, Sunsilk and Vaseline supported volume resilience and price execution.
  • Prior to the Q3 update, analysts such as UBS had forecasted around 5% growth with an increased price contribution, aligning with the actual performance ahead of Unilever’s upcoming investor events.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Unilever's reported sales growth for the third quarter?
Unilever reported an underlying sales growth of 5.2% for the third quarter.
How did Unilever's Q3 sales growth compare to market expectations?
Unilever's Q3 sales growth of 5.2% surpassed the market expectation of 4.8%.
What factors contributed to Unilever's strong sales performance?
Strong pricing and increasing consumer demand contributed to Unilever's strong sales performance.
Who reported on Unilever’s quarterly results?
Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru reported on the results, with editing by Harikrishnan Nair.

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