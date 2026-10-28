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GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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GSK Beats Q3 Estimates on New Medicines, Maintains Annual Outlook

GSK's Third-Quarter Performance and Strategic Outlook

Strong Q3 Results Driven by New and Specialty Medicines

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GSK beat third-quarter sales and profit expectations on Wednesday, helped by demand for new and specialty medicines, suggesting CEO Luke Miels' efforts to accelerate growth and prepare the company for looming patent expiries are on track.

CEO Luke Miels' Strategic Overhaul

The update comes as Miels steers the British drugmaker through its biggest strategic overhaul in years after taking over at the start of 2026, seeking to convince investors that newer medicines and cost-savings measures can drive the next phase of growth.

Operational Focus and R&D Acceleration

"GSK has delivered another strong quarter, with our key growth drivers and new launches performing well. We remain focused on operational delivery, execution and accelerating R&D," Miels said in a statement. 

Financial Highlights and Outlook

GSK maintained its annual and long-term targets but said R&D spending is expected to grow faster than sales. It also took a £328 million ($436.7 million) charge related to its savings drive in the quarter.

The company continues to expect turnover growth in the upper half of its 3%-5% forecast range and core earnings-per-share growth in the lower half of its 7%-9% range.

Quarterly Profit and Revenue Figures

GSK's core profit for the three-month period ended September 30 came in at 54.6 pence per share, compared with analysts' expectations of 50.4 pence in a company-compiled consensus.

The company's quarterly revenue rose 5% at constant-currency rates to £8.89 billion, beating expectations of £8.84 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S, Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Bhanvi Satija in Madrid; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK’s Q3 revenue of £8.89 bn beat the consensus (£8.84 bn) and rose ~5% year-over-year at constant currency, buoyed by strong demand for newly launched and specialty medicines. (tokenpost.com)
  • Core earnings per share came in at 54.6 pence, outperforming the expected 50.4 pence, showcasing improved profitability under CEO Luke Miels’ strategic pivot. (tokenpost.com)
  • Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance—turnover growth in the upper half of 3%–5% and core EPS growth in the lower half of 7%–9%—even as R&D spending is slated to grow faster than sales, and a £328 m charge reflects investment in cost-saving initiatives. (statnews.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did GSK perform in the third quarter?
GSK reported higher-than-expected sales and profit, driven by strong demand for new and specialty medicines.
What contributed to GSK’s earnings growth?
Growth was fueled by new medicine launches and specialty drugs, along with cost-saving initiatives.
Did GSK update its annual or long-term outlook?
GSK maintained its annual and long-term targets despite higher R&D spending.
What was GSK’s revenue and profit for Q3?
GSK's Q3 core profit was 54.6 pence per share, and revenue rose 5% to £8.89 billion.
How is GSK preparing for upcoming patent expiries?
GSK is focusing on accelerating growth through new medicines and cost-saving measures under CEO Luke Miels.

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