Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test

As money moves around the clock, banks and businesses face a new balance between speed, customer convenience, liquidity and reliable payment controls.

As money moves around the clock, banks and businesses face a new balance between speed, customer convenience, liquidity and reliable payment controls.

The value of payments that do not wait

A payment that takes seconds instead of days can change a household’s finances or a company’s operating rhythm. An employee receiving wages promptly can pay an urgent bill. A small supplier receiving funds when an invoice is approved may have less need for short-term borrowing. A business can move money between accounts outside traditional banking hours. These benefits help explain growing interest in instant payments, which are becoming an increasingly practical part of financial infrastructure rather than an experimental feature.

The United States provides a useful example. The Federal Reserve launched its FedNow Service in July 2023 to support real-time payments through participating financial institutions, every day of the year. In July 2026, Federal Reserve Financial Services said more than 1,800 institutions were live on the network. The figure measures participating institutions, not the proportion of every American payment handled instantly. Still, it shows the extent to which banks and credit unions are integrating the capability into their offerings.

An August 2026 Richmond Fed research brief describes how FedNow and the private RTP network serve overlapping but different segments of the market. The researchers noted that US instant-payment systems still lag some international counterparts in transaction volume, partly because the country already has many established digital alternatives. The lesson is that technical availability alone does not determine adoption. Businesses and consumers must have reasons to change familiar payment habits, and banks must invest in features that make the new service genuinely useful.

Further reading: Richmond Fed: FedNow and the Development of U.S. Fast Payments (2026)

When speed changes the risk

The main advantage of instant settlement also changes the response to fraud. When money travels quickly and is available to a recipient almost immediately, there may be less time to identify a mistake before the payment is completed. A criminal who persuades a company to send money to a false supplier account can exploit that urgency. This does not mean instant rails are inherently fraudulent; it means preventive controls must operate at an appropriate speed and cannot depend only on recovering money later.

Business email compromise illustrates the challenge. Fraudsters may interfere with genuine commercial conversations and substitute bank details shortly before an expected invoice is paid. The invoice itself can appear legitimate, and a conventional approval workflow may have been followed correctly. What has changed is the destination. A payment process that checks amounts and purchase orders but never independently verifies a new beneficiary may therefore be vulnerable even if its accounting records are accurate.

Banks and corporate treasurers can respond by establishing clear rules for beneficiary changes, using independent verification channels and monitoring for unusual patterns. Risk-based transaction limits and additional approvals may be appropriate for large or unfamiliar payments. None of these controls eliminates fraud, and each can impose friction on legitimate customers. The objective is to apply stronger checks when evidence indicates elevated risk, while allowing routine low-risk transactions to benefit from instant availability.

Liquidity must operate around the clock

Instant payments can also reshape treasury management. Businesses accustomed to batches and cut-off times may need to think differently about when money leaves their accounts. A weekend payment can become an immediate balance-sheet event rather than a Monday obligation. Banks must consider how they manage settlement liquidity outside the regular business day, including operational readiness and access to appropriate balances.

The Richmond Fed explains that FedNow settles through accounts at Federal Reserve Banks and discusses the implications for liquidity management. Such infrastructure details matter because customers experience a simple payment instruction while financial institutions maintain the machinery needed to settle it. For smaller institutions, the arrangements available through the network can affect how demanding participation becomes. A payment system cannot be judged solely by the speed displayed in a mobile app.

Corporate treasury teams should revisit cash forecasting, internal authorisation levels and payment timing. An instant payroll or supplier payment is useful only if cash is available in the appropriate account when it is needed. Businesses can also consider how rapid inbound funds change working capital needs. The gain may be reduced uncertainty rather than simply an earlier bank balance: knowing that funds have arrived can support timely release of goods or services without relying on manual confirmation.

Further reading: Federal Reserve: FedNow Service overview

A better experience requires better information

Customers care about more than speed. They need to know whether a payment has succeeded, who received it and what to do if the details were wrong. Clear confirmations, accurate beneficiary information and accessible support are part of the product. Payment status should not be left ambiguous between a bank screen, a business accounting platform and the recipient’s records. If an instant rail improves settlement but leaves reconciliation manual, some of the expected efficiency remains unrealised.

This creates opportunities for companies providing treasury software, invoicing systems and embedded finance. They can connect payment confirmation directly to order management, payroll, receivables and financial reporting. A supplier that immediately matches an incoming payment to the correct invoice gains more operational value than one that merely receives a notification. Standardised messages and dependable references become important because payment speed can otherwise outpace the processes surrounding it.

The Federal Reserve’s September 2026 announcement of a discount programme beginning in January 2027 points to continuing efforts to encourage institutional adoption and send enablement. It should be read as a planned incentive rather than evidence that all eligible banks will immediately offer the same services. Financial institutions still face decisions about technology, customer demand, fraud controls and their own business case. Adoption will vary across institutions and use cases.

International payment systems are evolving too

Instant domestic payments do not by themselves solve the cost and complexity of moving funds across borders. Cross-border payments may involve multiple legal systems, intermediaries, currencies and compliance requirements. The Bank for International Settlements has examined how tokenised financial infrastructure could integrate parts of messaging, reconciliation and settlement. Its 2025 Annual Economic Report presents a potential future architecture, rather than a claim that a single system already handles all international payments seamlessly.

For financial institutions, the attractive prospect is a payment experience with fewer handoffs and better coordination among money movement, data and asset transfer. The difficulty lies in ensuring sound settlement assets, legal certainty and compliance. New infrastructure must meet operational and governance standards, not merely demonstrate that transactions can occur quickly in a test environment. Consumers and businesses also need confidence that disputes, errors and provider failures will be addressed under understandable rules.

Comparisons between systems should distinguish payment messages from final settlement and separate technical capability from customer availability. A platform may operate continuously while a particular bank offers only some features. A country may have high volumes of instant retail payments yet limited options for a specific cross-border corporate transaction. Precision matters because broad statements about the arrival of frictionless money can hide significant differences in legal and operational reality.

Further reading: Federal Reserve: FedNow third anniversary (July 2026)

The next competition is over trust

Executives considering instant-payment services should begin with the customer problem. Is the need urgent payroll, supplier settlement, account-to-account transfers or better reconciliation? Each has a different risk profile and economic value. Design choices should follow those needs. An instant-payment feature may reduce delays while increasing exposure to impersonation fraud unless account verification, transaction controls and customer communication improve alongside it.

Measuring success calls for more than a transaction count. Banks can track completed payments, service availability, customer disputes, suspected fraud, time to resolution and the share of transactions reconciled automatically. Businesses can measure whether faster receipts reduce overdue balances or short-term financing needs. These metrics reveal whether a new capability creates real value, rather than simply replacing one transfer method with another.

The emerging phase of payments innovation is less about proving that money can move in seconds. That has already been demonstrated. The challenge is making instant payments dependable, understandable and commercially useful at scale. Speed will remain the feature customers notice first. The institutions that benefit most may be those that invest equally in controls, liquidity planning, clear information and the ability to respond quickly when something goes wrong.

Consider a small company that receives dozens of customer payments daily. Instant settlement could make incoming funds available sooner, yet staff still need to match each receipt to the correct invoice, handle partial payments and respond to disputes. If these processes remain manual, faster rails may deliver less value than expected. Integrating the bank feed with receivables records, using consistent references and checking customer notifications can make the operational gain more significant than the speed of the transfer alone.

Payment design also affects inclusion. People who work irregular hours, small businesses operating at weekends and households facing unexpected expenses may benefit from around-the-clock access to funds. But a digital payment experience is only useful if customers understand its finality, receive clear warnings about scams and can contact support when something goes wrong. Accessible design matters for users with different levels of technical knowledge. Providers should test customer instructions and error messages, not assume that fast settlement is automatically an understandable product.

Finally, industry participants need to avoid promising that real-time payment availability guarantees the immediate recovery of mistaken transfers. Depending on the rail and circumstances, reversing a completed payment may be difficult and subject to specific procedures. This is why beneficiary confirmation, employee training and clear payment authority remain important. Greater speed is valuable precisely because it removes waiting time; the necessary counterpart is to move essential risk checks earlier in the process, before the transfer becomes final.

References

1. Richmond Fed: FedNow and the Development of U.S. Fast Payments (2026). https://www.richmondfed.org/publications/research/economic_brief/2026/eb_26-28

2. Federal Reserve: FedNow Service overview. https://www.frbservices.org/financial-services/fednow-service/about-fednow-service/

3. Federal Reserve: FedNow third anniversary (July 2026). https://www.frbservices.org/news/fed360/issues/soaring-volume-participation-three-years-fednow-service/

4. Federal Reserve: FedNow adoption initiative (September 2026). https://www.frbservices.org/news/fed360/issues/fednow-discount-program-accelerating-next-wave-instant-payment-adoption/

5. BIS Annual Economic Report 2025, chapter III. https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2025e.pdf