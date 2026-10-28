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Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Airbus and Air France-KLM Form Joint Venture for A350 Support and Maintenance

Overview of the Alpha Component Solutions Joint Venture

Joint Venture Announcement

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Airbus and Air France-KLM have set up a 50-50 joint venture, Alpha Component Solutions, to provide component support for the A350 jetliner, the European aerospace manufacturer said on Wednesday.

Financial Details

• Financial terms were not disclosed

Partnership Structure and Operations

Combining Expertise

• The venture combines Airbus' Flight Hours Services with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, and already supports more than 500 aircraft under contract

Joint Operation

• The new entity will be jointly operated by Airbus and Air France-KLM

Service Offerings

• Services to include maintenance, supply chain management and repairs for global A350 costumers

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Alpha Component Solutions formalizes the long‑planned 50/50 JV between Airbus and Air France‑KLM to strengthen A350 component support globally, merging Airbus FHS and AFI KLM E&M capabilities. (ec.europa.eu)
  • Regulatory approvals have been granted, including unconditional EU clearance in April 2026, with other jurisdictions like China, South Korea and Turkey also approving. (compasslexecon.com)
  • Alpha Component Solutions inherits existing support for more than 500 A350 aircraft under contract, offering maintenance, supply‑chain management and repair services for global customers. (aircraft.airbus.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new joint venture between Airbus and Air France-KLM?
Airbus and Air France-KLM have set up a 50-50 joint venture called Alpha Component Solutions to provide component support for the A350 jetliner.
What services will Alpha Component Solutions offer?
Alpha Component Solutions will provide maintenance, supply chain management, and repair services for A350 customers.
How many aircraft are currently supported by the joint venture?
The venture already supports more than 500 aircraft under contract.
Who will operate Alpha Component Solutions?
The new entity will be jointly operated by Airbus and Air France-KLM.
Were the financial terms of the joint venture disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the Airbus and Air France-KLM joint venture were not disclosed.

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