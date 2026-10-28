GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
European banks beat forecasts with third-quarter profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

European banks beat forecasts with third-quarter profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

European Banks Surpass Q3 Profit Expectations; UBS Accelerates Buyback Plan

Q3 Earnings Highlights and Market Reactions

By Ariane Luthi, Tom Sims and Mateusz Rabiega

ZURICH/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Santander beat third-quarter profit forecasts on Wednesday, while UBS accelerated a share buyback, easing investor concerns that a years-long boom in bank profits is losing steam.

Standard Chartered struck an upbeat tone, raising its income and profitability targets after third-quarter profit comfortably beat estimates, helped by its wealth and global markets businesses.

European banks have enjoyed record profits since 2024, fuelled by higher interest rates and rising share prices. But banking stocks had fallen about 10% in the month before Wednesday's open amid concerns over lenders' exposure to euro zone government debt and a weakening economic outlook.

HSBC also rattled confidence on Tuesday after reporting weaker-than-expected performance, with some analysts pointing to growing competition for deposits and slowing interest income as signs banks' earnings boost from higher rates may be nearing a peak.

Shares were mixed at the open on Wednesday, with Deutsche gaining 3.5% and Standard Chartered 4.6%, while UBS dropped 1.7% and Santander eased 3.4% as investors focused on weaker earnings in its Brazilian business. The Europe banks index was flat, in line with the wider market and reflecting the high bar investors have set for banks to outperform.

Performance of Major European Banks

BNP Paribas: Equity Traders Aid Strong Results

EQUITY TRADERS AID BNP

France's BNP said a strong performance in equities trading, which benefited from volatile markets, helped lift third-quarter profit 14% to €3.46 billion ($3.85 billion). It announced a €1.3 billion share buyback and played down the impact of soaring French government bond yields on its business.

Deutsche Bank: Retail and Corporate Banking Strength

At Deutsche Bank, revenue from fixed-income and currency trading fell 3%, in line with expectations and less severe than the 5% decline reported by US peers.

Overall, Germany's largest lender posted a 2% rise in profit, beating forecasts, as strength in its retail and corporate banking businesses offset weakness at the investment bank.

"We are delivering on our commitments and are firmly on track to meet our 2026 objectives," CEO Christian Sewing said.

The results extended Deutsche Bank's run of quarterly profits as Sewing continues a turnaround that has stabilised the lender after years of turmoil.

HSBC: Investor Expectations and Market Impact

The market reaction to HSBC's results, which sent its shares down more than 5% on Tuesday, underscored how recent strong performances by European lenders have raised investor expectations, even as the Iran war has complicated the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

UBS and Santander: Mixed Results and Strategic Moves

UBS: Accelerated Buyback and Profit Growth

UBS RESULTS SEEN AS MIXED

In Switzerland, UBS, the country's largest bank, reported net profit of $2.69 billion for the three months, up 8% from a year earlier and broadly in line with the $2.71 billion expected in a company-compiled consensus forecast.

UBS repurchased $1.8 billion of shares during the quarter and plans to complete its $3 billion buyback programme by February, ahead of its previous target of mid-2027.

Analyst Perspectives on UBS

RBC analysts described the UBS results as "mixed with underlying revenues broadly in line with estimates but GWM (Global Wealth Management) revenues below expectations."

Santander: Global Diversification and Profit Rise

Spain's Santander, the euro zone's most valuable lender, reported a 19% rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, helped by contributions from recently acquired lenders in Britain and the US, although weaker earnings in Brazil weighed on the results.

"At a time of heightened volatility, our combination of at-scale global businesses and diversification across Europe and the Americas is a distinctive source of strength," Executive Chair Ana Botin said.

Market Context and Reporting Details

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Tom Sims, Mateusz Rabiega, Lawrence White and Jesus Aguado. Writing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • BNP Paribas posted a 14% year-on‑year increase in Q3 net profit to €3.46 billion, exceeding analyst expectations and announced a €1.3 billion share buyback (investing.com).
  • Deutsche Bank reported a record Q3 profit after tax of €1.9 billion, its third consecutive quarterly record, driven by strong corporate, retail, and wealth management performance (investor-relations.db.com).
  • UBS delivered a Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion—up 8% year‑on‑year and roughly in line with consensus—and accelerated its $3 billion buyback to complete by February 2027 (investing.com).
  • Standard Chartered, buoyed by its wealth and global markets divisions, raised both income and profitability targets after beating Q3 forecasts (moneyweek.com).
  • HSBC’s weaker-than-expected performance sparked investor concern over deposit competition and slowing interest income as rate‑driven earnings may be peaking (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UBS respond to recent market conditions?
UBS accelerated its share buyback programme and posted Q3 net profit of $2.69 billion, broadly in line with expectations.
Why did shares of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered rise?
Shares gained following stronger-than-expected Q3 profits and raised income targets, boosting investor confidence.
What concerns affected banking stocks before the results?
Concerns included exposure to euro zone government debt and a weakening economic outlook, which caused banking stocks to fall by about 10%.
How did BNP Paribas achieve higher third-quarter profits?
BNP Paribas benefited from strong equity trading performance amid volatile markets, lifting its Q3 profit by 14%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12%

Spanish airport operator Aena's nine-month profit rises 12%

Image for UK's Hunting cuts annual profit view again as Middle East conflict deepens

UK's Hunting cuts annual profit view again as Middle East conflict deepens

Image for UK's Healey says he will help households by scrapping fixed gas charges

UK's Healey says he will help households by scrapping fixed gas charges

Image for Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture

Airbus, Air France set up A350 support joint venture

Image for Swiss Patriot delivery faces long delay, procurement chief says

Swiss Patriot delivery faces long delay, procurement chief says

Image for China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues

China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for European sovereign AI, cloud not yet ready for major banks, Temenos CEO says
European sovereign AI, cloud not yet ready for major banks, Temenos CEO says
Image for ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says
ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says
Image for Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology
Volkswagen, in strategy shift, plans to globalise China-developed technology
Image for STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices
STOXX 600 inches lower as investors sift through earnings, higher oil prices
Image for Dutch fintech firm Adyen's revenue tops forecast; trims 2026 margin goal 
Dutch fintech firm Adyen's revenue tops forecast; trims 2026 margin goal 
Image for Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins
Image for Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix
Image for Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Image for Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase
Image for Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels
Image for GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook
Image for Unilever lifts volume outlook as emerging markets drive Q3 beat
Unilever lifts volume outlook as emerging markets drive Q3 beat
View All Finance Posts