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Swiss Patriot delivery faces long delay, procurement chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss Patriot delivery faces long delay, procurement chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Defense procurement

Swiss Patriot Defence System Delivery Massively Delayed, Alternatives Urged

Delays and Procurement Challenges Facing Swiss Air Defence

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland's order for US-made Patriot air defence systems is facing long delays and the country should move fast to secure another potential option, Urs Loher, head of Swiss defence procurement agency Armasuisse, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Defence Capabilities and International Standing

Neutral Switzerland needed to take its defence capabilities more seriously, and the country is now marginalised in international discussions, Loher said in an interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

Options for the Patriot System Order

• Bern has said cancelling the purchase of the Patriot system made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin is an option. Loher said the order is now "massively delayed"

US Prioritisation and Financial Implications

• Washington is prioritising Germany for the Patriot units meant for Switzerland, though Bern is getting back some of its down payments, Loher said

Exploring Alternative Air Defence Systems

Contract Talks with Other Manufacturers

• Bern this year began contract talks with manufacturers from France, Israel and South Korea for an additional air defence system, and Loher said if Switzerland wants to be operational before 2030, a second procurement is hard to avoid

Urgency of Procurement Approval

• Switzerland should move fast to approve that procurement because binding offers made were due to expire in February, so Swiss officials have asked for them to be extended, he said

Cost and Feasibility Concerns

• He said future procurement will be much more expensive and that if the initial Swiss order of five Patriot fire units shrinks further, the question arose as to whether it makes sense

Lessons from Previous Defence Purchases

Direct Purchases from Manufacturers

• Following wrangling about prices over a US fighter jet order, Switzerland — where possible — would aim to buy directly from manufacturers, Loher said

Switzerland's Security Awareness and International Relations

Lagging Security Awareness

• Noting "Swiss security awareness lags clearly behind European reality," Loher said: "Today, nobody understands Switzerland abroad anymore. People hardly talk to me anymore"

Marginalisation in International Discussions

• "My colleagues from other countries solve their problems together," he said. "Switzerland is marginalized"

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S.‑made Patriot systems are now delayed by up to seven years and increasingly expensive, threatening delivery before the early 2030s (investing.com).
  • Negotiations via Germany failed; alternate options from France, Israel, and South Korea are under active consideration, with binding offers expiring soon (swissinfo.ch).
  • Swiss officials stress the need to act quickly: costs will rise further, and with security awareness lagging, Switzerland risks international marginalization without expanded procurement (srf.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Switzerland's Patriot delivery delayed?
Washington is prioritising Germany for the Patriot units, causing a massive delay for Switzerland.
What alternatives is Switzerland considering for air defence?
Switzerland is in talks with manufacturers from France, Israel, and South Korea for an additional air defence system.
Could Switzerland cancel the Patriot order?
Yes, cancelling the purchase of the Patriot system is an option being considered by Swiss authorities.
Why is urgency needed in Switzerland's defence procurement?
Binding offers on alternative systems are due to expire soon, necessitating quick action to secure deals.
What is the procurement chief's view on Swiss defence capabilities?
Urs Loher believes Switzerland's security awareness lags behind Europe and the country is marginalised internationally.

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