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Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Endesa Confirms Profit Guidance After Strong 15% Increase in Net Earnings

Endesa's Financial Performance and Outlook

Net Profit Growth in the First Nine Months

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Endesa on Wednesday confirmed its full-year profit guidance after growing earnings at its network business supported a roughly 15% increase in net profit for the first nine months.

Net profit for the period reached €1.96 billion ($2.18 billion), up from €1.71 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue and Ownership Structure

The company, owned by Italian energy giant Enel, said revenue for the period rose 9% to €17.39 billion.

Adjusted Profit and Future Targets

Adjusted profit, which the company uses for its guidance and dividends, rose more than 22% to €2.13 billion, on track to achieve its target of more than €2.4 billion this year.

Currency Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit climbed to €1.96 bn in the first nine months of 2026, up 15% from €1.71 bn a year earlier, with adjusted profit rising over 22% to €2.13 bn, keeping the company on track for its full-year target of over €2.4 bn (endesa.com).
  • Endesa reiterated its full‑year profit guidance, continuing a trend of confirming targets—after a 24% increase in Q1 net profit—driven largely by regulated network operations and effective cost control (marketscreener.com).
  • As a core subsidiary of Enel (controlling around 70–72% of Endesa), the company’s performance reflects Enel’s strategic focus on expanding network investments and maintaining financial discipline amid regulatory and demand challenges (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Endesa's net profit increase in the first nine months?
Endesa's net profit increased by approximately 15%, reaching €1.96 billion compared to €1.71 billion in the same period last year.
What is Endesa's revenue for the first nine months?
Endesa's revenue rose 9% to €17.39 billion for the first nine months.
Did Endesa confirm its full-year profit guidance?
Yes, Endesa confirmed its full-year profit guidance after reporting strong earnings growth.
Who owns Endesa?
Endesa is owned by the Italian energy giant Enel.
What is Endesa's target for adjusted profit this year?
Endesa is on track to achieve its adjusted profit target of more than €2.4 billion for the year.

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