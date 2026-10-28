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ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASM International expects to exceed 2027 sales goal, supply chain key, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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ASM International Sees Stronger-Than-Expected 2027 Sales Amid Supply Chain Strains

ASM International's 2027 Sales Outlook and Supply Chain Challenges

By Nathan Vifflin

Sales Forecast and CEO Commentary

Oct 28 (Reuters) - ASM International should exceed its 2027 sales forecast, its chief executive said on Wednesday, though strained supply chain could limit how far revenue rises above the target.

CEO's Statement on Revenue Expectations

CEO Hichem M'Saad told Reuters in an interview that ASM would achieve more than €5.7 billion ($6.34 billion) in revenue in 2027, the forecast the Dutch company gave on Tuesday.

Factors Influencing Sales Growth

"We're going to achieve greater than 5.7. How much greater in a way, it really depends on many factors. One of them is really the supply chain," M'Saad said, adding that parts of it were "a little bit stressed out".

Future Projections and Market Drivers

ASM forecast on Tuesday fourth-quarter revenue above expectations and said it would reach its 2030 sales target three years early, driven by AI-related capacity investments.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • ASM anticipates 2027 revenue will surpass €5.7 billion, exceeding prior forecasts (investing.com)
  • Robust AI‐driven demand and capacity investments are fueling growth, with Q4 revenue forecast around €1.23 billion, above consensus (investing.com)
  • CEO cautions that a stretched supply chain could limit further revenue gains beyond the target (livemint.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors could affect ASM International's revenue growth?
The CEO cited supply chain constraints as a key factor that may limit how much ASM International's revenue exceeds its 2027 target.
How is AI investment impacting ASM International's outlook?
ASM forecasts that AI-related capacity investments will drive its revenue growth, allowing it to reach its 2030 sales goal three years early.
Who provided this information from ASM International?
The information was provided by CEO Hichem M'Saad in an interview with Reuters.

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