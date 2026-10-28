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China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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China Urges EU and Germany to Cooperate on Trade, Supply Chain Stability

China's Response to EU-Asia Trade Relations and Supply Chain Concerns

Commitment to Global Supply Chain Stability

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China is committed to working with all parties to maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal for wider EU-Asia market access to counter trade restrictions.

German Chancellor's Stance on Economic Decoupling

Merz warned ​against full economic ⁠decoupling from China but said Europe and Asia ​must reduce "unhealthy, one-sided dependencies."

China's Call for Objective and Rational Cooperation

China hopes Germany and the European Union will remain "objective and rational," work with China, be reliable partners and resolve differences through consultations and dialogues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing when asked about Merz's remarks.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Chancellor Merz warned against full economic decoupling from China, advocating instead for reduced “unhealthy, one‑sided dependencies” while promoting broader EU‑Asia market access. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • China reaffirmed its commitment to global industrial and supply‑chain stability, calling on Germany and the EU to be reliable partners and to resolve trade differences through dialogue. (apnews.com)
  • Underlying tensions include Germany’s widening trade deficit with China—nearly €90 billion in 2025—and EU efforts to diversify supply chains in strategic sectors like critical raw materials and semiconductors. (osw.waw.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China say about global industrial and supply chain stability?
China is committed to working with all parties to maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains.
How did China respond to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal?
China hopes Germany and the EU will remain objective and rational, and resolve trade differences through consultation and dialogue.
What concerns did Chancellor Merz raise about EU-China relations?
Merz warned against full economic decoupling from China and called for reducing one-sided dependencies.
What approach does China advocate for resolving trade issues?
China advocates resolving differences through consultations and dialogues with reliable partners.
Who addressed the media about China's stance on these trade issues?
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed the issue at a regular press briefing.

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