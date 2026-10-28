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Finance

Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Symrise Expects Slower Q4 Growth and Spending Pressure on Margins in 2024

Symrise's Financial Outlook and Market Performance

Q4 Growth Forecast and Margin Expectations

Oct 28 (Reuters) -  German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise forecast slower fourth-quarter growth and flagged spending pressure on its annual profit margin on Wednesday.

Growth is expected to moderate sequentially from the third-quarter level against tougher comparables, with reinvestments keeping margins in the lower half of guidance, the company said in a statement.

Factors Influencing Growth and Margins

A return to growth in pet food and beauty ingredients is broadening Symrise's recovery, but tougher comparisons and reinvestment are tempering the benefits of stronger sales volumes.

Key Highlights from Symrise's Statement
  • Symrise kept its annual targets unchanged but now expects organic growth near 3%, the midpoint of its guidance range, against a Vara Research forecast of 3.2%
  • It sees its adjusted core profit (EBITDA) margin in the lower half of the 21.5%-22.5% range, reflecting higher spending on technology, innovation and staff
  • Third-quarter organic sales grew 5.3%, above the 5.0% expected in the Vara poll, supported mainly by higher volumes and easier year-earlier comparisons
  • Natural ingredients and sweet and savoury flavours supported the food business, while higher volumes helped pet food return to growth despite declining beverage sales and continued price normalisation in pet nutrition.
  • Swiss rival Givaudan reported third-quarter organic sales growth above expectations earlier this month, driven by strong fragrance demand and a recovery in food flavours
  • Symrise shares were seen falling 3% in pre-market indications at 0641 GMT

Additional Financial Information

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 organic sales grew 5.3%, above expectations, driven by volume across segments including pet food and Scent & Care; Q4 growth set to moderate on tough comparables and still-positive reinvestment strategy (symrise.com)
  • Full‑year organic growth reaffirmed at midpoint (~3%) with adjusted EBITDA margin expected in lower half of the 21.5–22.5% range due to spending pressure (symrise.com)
  • Swiss peer Givaudan delivered notably stronger organic sales growth—8.6% in Q3—driven by fragrance demand, underscoring a divergence in momentum and investor sentiment (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Symrise's growth outlook for the fourth quarter?
Symrise expects sequentially slower fourth-quarter growth due to tougher comparables and reinvestment pressures.
How will Symrise's profit margins be affected?
Annual profit margins are expected in the lower half of the guidance range, reflecting increased spending on technology, innovation, and staff.
Did Symrise change its annual targets?
Symrise kept its annual targets unchanged, expecting organic growth near 3%, the midpoint of its guidance range.
What supported Symrise's third-quarter sales growth?
Higher sales volumes, natural ingredients, and sweet and savoury flavours supported third-quarter sales growth, especially in the food and pet food sectors.
How did Symrise's performance compare to its competitor Givaudan?
Swiss rival Givaudan reported even higher than expected third-quarter organic sales growth driven by strong fragrance demand and recovering food flavours.

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