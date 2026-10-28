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Dutch fintech firm Adyen's revenue tops forecast; trims 2026 margin goal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch fintech firm Adyen's revenue tops forecast; trims 2026 margin goal 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Adyen Q3 Revenue Exceeds Forecast; Updates 2026 Margin Target and Guidance

Adyen's Third-Quarter Performance and Updated Guidance

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dutch payment processor Adyen reported a 23% jump in its third-quarter revenue to €738.1 million ($821.80 million) on Wednesday, beating a company-compiled analysts' forecast of €730.3 million. 

Updated Margin Target and Strategic Flexibility

The company also guided to a 50% margin on core earnings in 2026, from around 52% earlier, and said it would discontinue its medium-term earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization target "to retain flexibility".

Key Highlights

Payment Volume and Customer Expansion

• Adyen, which counts LVMH and Microsoft as its customers, added it processed €451.1 billion in payments, also beating the market view of €435.6 billion

Growth Drivers

• The Amsterdam-listed fintech said the quarter's growth reflected expansion with customers both old and new as well as the first-time consolidation of recent acquisitions

2026 Targets and Capital Expenditure

• Adyen reiterated its 2026 targets for constant-currency net revenue growth of 21%-23%, while capital expenditure is expected to remain at 7% of net revenue

Future Outlook

• The outlook for 2027 will be shared at the full-year presentation of its earnings in February

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net revenue exceeded analyst forecasts (€738.1 M vs €730.3 M) with a strong 23% year‑on‑year increase (marketscreener.com).
  • Processed payments volume jumped 30% to €451.1 B, outperforming market expectations (~€435.6 B) (marketscreener.com).
  • Adyen trimmed its 2026 EBITDA margin target to 50%, discontinuing its medium‑term EBITDA goal to retain investment flexibility (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Adyen's third-quarter 2023 revenue?
Adyen reported a third-quarter revenue of €738.1 million, beating the forecast of €730.3 million.
What margin target did Adyen set for 2026?
Adyen updated its 2026 core earnings margin target to 50%, down from around 52% previously.
How much in payments did Adyen process this quarter?
Adyen processed €451.1 billion in payments during the third quarter.
What revenue growth targets did Adyen reiterate for 2026?
Adyen reaffirmed its 2026 constant-currency net revenue growth target at 21%-23%.
When will Adyen share its 2027 outlook?
Adyen will provide its 2027 outlook at the full-year earnings presentation in February.

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