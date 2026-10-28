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Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Automotive

Traton's Nine-Month Operating Profit Up 13% on Strong Truck Demand and Pricing

Traton Reports Strong Earnings Growth and Market Recovery

Nine-Month Earnings and Profit Details

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's truck unit Traton on Wednesday reported a 13% rise in nine-month 2026 earnings, driven by favorable volume, pricing and product mix effects, while strong incoming orders signaled a clear recovery in demand across key markets heading into the fourth quarter.

The truck maker said its adjusted operating profit rose 13% to €2.3 billion ($2.56 billion) in January-September, compared with €2.04 billion in the same period last year.

Outlook and Executive Commentary

 "In North America in particular, we expect the market to gain further momentum towards year-end," Traton Chief Financial Officer Michael Jackstein said in a statement, reaffirming the group's full-year outlook.

Market Demand and Order Growth

North American Truck Orders

Incoming truck orders jumped 105% in North America in the first nine months of 2026 as demand for heavy-duty trucks rebounded strongly, the company said.

European and US Market Trends

European truck makers have benefited from a rebound in North American orders after several years of subdued demand, as pent-up demand amid improving market sentiment fueled strong US order growth in the first nine months of 2026.

US Division Performance

The adjusted operating return on sales in Traton's US division International Motors increased slightly to 1.7% in the period from 1.6% a year ago.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit climbed from €2.04B in Jan‑Sept 2025 to €2.3B in Jan‑Sept 2026, a 13% increase on volume, pricing and product mix effects, per Reuters.
  • Incoming truck orders in North America jumped 105% year‑on‑year in the first nine months of 2026, underlining strong recovery in heavy‑duty truck demand (Reuters).
  • The U.S. division’s adjusted operating return on sales edged up to 1.7% from 1.6% a year ago, while overall momentum suggests continued improvement into the fourth quarter (Reuters).
  • In the first half of 2026, Traton saw a 30% rise in incoming orders to ~181,900 vehicles, with North American orders up 141%, indicating sustained regional strength (volkswagen-group.com).
  • Despite global challenges in 2025—when adjusted operating result fell to €2.8 billion and return on sales dropped to 6.3%—Traton’s recent performance shows marked recovery (traton.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Traton's nine-month operating profit increase?
Favorable volume, pricing, and product mix effects drove the 13% rise in Traton's operating profit.
How much did Traton's adjusted operating profit total in January-September 2026?
Traton's adjusted operating profit totaled €2.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026.
Which region saw the largest jump in truck orders for Traton?
North America saw a 105% jump in incoming truck orders for Traton in the first nine months of 2026.
How did Traton's US division International Motors perform?
The US division International Motors saw its adjusted operating return on sales increase to 1.7% from 1.6%.
What outlook did Traton provide for the coming months?
Traton's CFO reaffirmed the group's full-year outlook, expecting further market momentum, especially in North America.

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